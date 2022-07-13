2023 Toyota Crown Official Unveiling Date Announced, Crossover/Sedan Mashup Due This Week

Toyota took to the world wide web once more to release yet another teaser of the all-new Crown, which is probably the last one.
Why is it the last one, you ask? Simply because the model is due this week, on July 15, to be more specific. That is when the Japanese automaker will host the official unveiling event, which will be live streamed starting at 1:30 p.m. JST (6:30 a.m. CET / 12:30 a.m. EST).
While the outgoing Toyota Crown is a sedan, with a front-engine and rear-/all-wheel drive layout, the new one will be a crossover/sedan mashup. This body style is no longer a niche, as other companies have similar-looking products in their portfolios, and here we should mention the Peugeot 408 and Polestar 2.
A set of patent images that surfaced online last month reveal what we should expect in terms of design, and that is the typical Toyota front end, curvaceous lines running across its length, arched roofline behind the B pillars, and a rather complicated styling out back. It will also have a very generous ground clearance and available all-wheel drive system. The latter two will allow it to venture off the beaten path every now and then.
We don’t know anything about the interior yet, nor the powertrain lineup, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it launches only with electrified assemblies. Contenders might comprise the 2.5-liter unit hooked up to a CVT, likely shared with the Lexus RX 350h, and the 2.4-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission found in the RX 500h. A plug-in hybrid could be in the pipeline, and later on, Toyota might even launch a battery-electric derivative. As we already mentioned, better-equipped trim levels should get all-wheel drive, whereas fewer models will make do with front-wheel drive only.
It has been reported that the all-new Toyota Crown will launch in the United States too, and it could go on sale in the fourth quarter of the year.
