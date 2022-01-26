2023 Mitsubishi Triton/L200 Chassis Mule Spied, PHEV Option Rumored

Known under many nameplates depending on the region, including L200 in Europe and Ram 1200 in the Middle East, the Mitsubishi Triton deserves a redesign given that it’s hardly been updated since 2014.
Currently produced in Thailand and Brazil, the mid-size pickup that was once twinned with the Fiat Fullback will be given a fresh start in 2023. Captured by the carparazzi in the freezing cold of Sweden, the camouflaged double-cab prototype in the photo gallery features a longer wheelbase even though it also features the same exterior and interior as the current model.
Pictured with a metal cage of sorts and a Euro-sized pallet in the bed, the prototype is also rocking a lone exhaust pipe that exists out back on the passenger side, snow-rated tires from Hankook, generic-looking alloy wheels with a six-spoke design, and auxiliary LEDs mounted on the roof.
Owen Thomson, whose role is that of senior manager of product strategy at Mitsubishi Motors Australia, made the rounds last year by stopping short of confirming a plug-in hybrid option for the sixth-generation Triton. Considering that most of the Japanese automaker’s recent concepts are plug-in hybrids and that many truck customers drive a lot in the urban jungle, a fuel-sipping powertrain would make plenty of sense. Even if the PHEV actually turns out to be a hybrid such as the F-150 PowerBoost and Tundra i-Force Max, it would still make a big difference over an ICE-only truck.
The redesigned Triton also previews the next-generation Navara, a.k.a. Frontier in other parts of the world except for the United States, where the D41 flaunts a revised frame carried over from the D40. Mitsubishi is further expected to sell the all-new Triton in the United States of America due to U.S. dealerships that have been demanding a pickup truck since eons ago.
With the backing of parent company Nissan and French powerhouse Renault, here’s hope the sixth-gen workhorse will tick all the right boxes.
