"Affordable" 2022 Bay Star Motorhome Will Still Squeeze $174K Out of You

5 The BMW Concept XM Appears To Have Been Hit by the Ugly Stick Until It Broke

2023 BMW X7 M Arrives With Unofficial LCI, a Refresh That's Logically Outrageous

BMW disrupted not only the attendees of Art Basel’s 2021 Miami Beach show but also an entire world with its 738-horsepower (750 ps) hybrid V8 Concept XM. And it reverberates across the virtual realm as well. 16 photos SUV . Now, virtual artists are starting to explore the possible impact on the rest of the model line.



Case in point, the automotive graphic designer behind the SRK Designs channel on YouTube continues to use the all-new Concept XM on different



As such, the pixel master decided the company’s X7 might be the perfect candidate for some



After all, we have already seen prototypes of the X8 and



As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But one thing is for sure: BMW isn’t afraid to keep pushing the boundaries of its designs. More importantly, we also have to ask ourselves if a 2023 X7 M with LCI (Life Cycle Impulse – aka BMW’s fancy nickname for a facelift) will also take the powertrain DNA from the newly unveiled Concept XM. And if so, will that appease fans?



Some were quick to make it a production-ready CGI , others decided to give it full sustainability and transform the prototype into a probable (future) iXM all-electric high-performance flagship. Now, virtual artists are starting to explore the possible impact on the rest of the model line.Case in point, the automotive graphic designer behind the SRK Designs channel on YouTube continues to use the all-new Concept XM on different Bavarian stuff . And, until the newly developed M Hybrid drive system reaches production in a series version of BMW’s XM, the current high-riding flagship of the German automaker seemed entirely handy.As such, the pixel master decided the company’s X7 might be the perfect candidate for some Concept XM styling transfer. After all, BMW itself said the “Concept XM provides a first glimpse of the new front-end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models.” Plural, which means the design isn’t going to be exclusive to its upcoming “most powerful BMW M car ever to go into series production”.After all, we have already seen prototypes of the X8 and all-new 7 Series sporting the controversial split-headlight design. Sure, the Concept XM comes with other details that may cause endless polemics. But the rumor mill – along with the CGI expert featured here – agrees with the idea of upcoming sevens arriving with an “interesting” headlight treatment.As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But one thing is for sure: BMW isn’t afraid to keep pushing the boundaries of its designs. More importantly, we also have to ask ourselves if a 2023 X7 M with LCI (Life Cycle Impulse – aka BMW’s fancy nickname for a facelift) will also take the powertrain DNA from the newly unveiled Concept XM. And if so, will that appease fans?