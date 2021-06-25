Boeing's Dummy "Rosie the Rocketeer" Is Getting Ready to Fly to the ISS

5 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Rendered as the Exciting AWD Hot Hatch America Wants

2 Toyota and Mitsubishi Are Innovating Safety Features With Advanced Mapping Tech

1 Toyota Cressida Hides the Internet's Most Famous Engine, Is a 10-Second Sleeper

More on this:

2022 Toyota GR 86 Looks Aggressive With SARD GT1 Widebody Makeover

Founded in 1985, Sigma Advanced Racing Development is much obliged to spruce up the GR 86 with a body kit that would make a Stormtrooper envious. GT1 is how the widebody kit is called, and as opposed to current industry trends, SARD went for a smaller grille than the stock one. 9 photos



The angular theme continues out back with circular signature lighting for the LED taillights, a carbon-fiber rear wing instead of the standard ducktail spoiler, and large-diameter exhaust outlets that stick out like a sore thumb.



As far as the cabin is concerned, the Toyota City-based tuner and racing team has refinished the seats in black-and-white leather and just a little bit of Alcantara-like microfiber. SARD embroideries in the headrests, red stitching, and branded seatbelt covers round off the list of goodies.



As mentioned earlier, the oily bits haven’t been touched by Sigma Advanced Racing Development. This means the GR 86 develops anything between 228 and 232 horsepower, which is a little better than the GT 86 before it. Available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, the boxer-engined sports car is manufactured by Subaru in Ota, Gunma with D-4S multiport and direct injection technology from Toyota.



Neither automaker has confirmed the U.S. pricing for the GR 86 and BRZ, and the JDM pricing remains a mystery for the time being as well. Be that as it may, don’t expect these cars to undercut the EcoBoost-powered Ford Mustang and the entry-level configurations of the Camaro and Challenger. The The front bumper adopts a trapezoidal grille and triangular vents on the corners to channel air to the solid brake rotors and silver-painted calipers. Shod in Bridgestone low-profile tires, BBS double-spoke wheels complement the SARD-branded contrasting garnish on the front fenders. Extended side skirts crease diagonally to the rear fenders, giving the GR 86 a muscled-up stance although the 2.4-liter boxer lump is completely stock.The angular theme continues out back with circular signature lighting for the LED taillights, a carbon-fiber rear wing instead of the standard ducktail spoiler, and large-diameter exhaust outlets that stick out like a sore thumb.As far as the cabin is concerned, the Toyota City-based tuner and racing team has refinished the seats in black-and-white leather and just a little bit of Alcantara-like microfiber. SARD embroideries in the headrests, red stitching, and branded seatbelt covers round off the list of goodies.As mentioned earlier, the oily bits haven’t been touched by Sigma Advanced Racing Development. This means the GR 86 develops anything between 228 and 232 horsepower, which is a little better than the GT 86 before it. Available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, the boxer-engined sports car is manufactured by Subaru in Ota, Gunma with D-4S multiport and direct injection technology from Toyota.Neither automaker has confirmed the U.S. pricing for the GR 86 and BRZ, and the JDM pricing remains a mystery for the time being as well. Be that as it may, don’t expect these cars to undercut the EcoBoost-powered Ford Mustang and the entry-level configurations of the Camaro and Challenger. The Mazda MX-5 Miata is also worth mentioning because $26,830 excluding destination and options is tremendously good value.