2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Live Coverage

23 Oct 2022, 18:34 UTC ·
The round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs began last week in Las Vegas, where Joey Logano won, securing a place in the Championship 4. With only two weeks left before the championship finale in Phoenix, the stakes will be incredibly high at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The last time NASCAR raced in Miami was in February of 2021 when William Byron took the victory. He is looking to repeat that performance as he is six points below the playoff cut line. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin is a three-time winner in Miami and is currently in the cutoff spot.

Byron will start from the pole, followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, and Kyle Larson.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Updating...

18:36 UTC  Bubba Wallace serves his one race suspension.

18:35 UTC 

18:35 UTC 

18:35 UTC  Engines fired for the Dixie Vodka 400.

18:34 UTC  Pre-race ceremonies have begun at Homestead.

