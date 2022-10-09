2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)

More on this:

1 It Takes a Particular Set of Skills to Drift in an 850-HP Hot-Rod and Not Spill Your Coke

2 Hendrick Performance 2010 Camaro T/A LSX 454 is the Meanest Camaro Race Car on Earth

3 Richard Petty's 1960 Plymouth Fury Up for Sale Again, Costs a Fortune

4 Some of the NASCAR Records That Probably Will Never Be Broken

5 The Worst Tracks NASCAR Has Ever Raced On