2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)

On Saturday's qualifying sessions, Joey Logano was the one to put his car in pole position, posting a lap of 80.755 (103.424 mph) in the final round. This is his third pole of the year, and it's his first on a road course since 2011 at the Sonoma Raceway.Next to Logano is the #24 car of William Byron, followed by #99 Daniel Suarez. To complete the top five, we have Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.Ross Chastain managed to qualify tenth after having serious damage to his car following a big crash in Turn 5. He slid off course, hitting the tire barrier with his driver's side.Aric Almirola's team did not participate in qualifying due to an engine issue. Meanwhile, Josh Williams' team was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt after failing the pre-qualifying tech inspection three times.