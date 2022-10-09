2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)

Next to Logano is the #24 car of William Byron, followed by #99 Daniel Suarez. To complete the top five, we have Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.
Ross Chastain managed to qualify tenth after having serious damage to his car following a big crash in Turn 5. He slid off course, hitting the tire barrier with his driver's side.
Aric Almirola's team did not participate in qualifying due to an engine issue. Meanwhile, Josh Williams' team was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt after failing the pre-qualifying tech inspection three times.
18:08 UTC Pre-race ceremonies for today's race have now begun. Who's your pick to win today?
18:04 UTC As a result, the NASCAR officials will send him to the rear of the field for today's race because of unapproved adjustments made after qualifying. Still, is more important to get your car fixed.
18:03 UTC fter his crash in qualifying yesterday, Ross Chastain's team opted to repair his car instead of going to a backup car.
18:03 UTC
CRASH. Ross Chastain!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2022
His No. 1 car is damaged in qualifying. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lk0U118wpD
17:58 UTC Kyle Larson is the defending winner here in Charlotte. He is trying to get himself in the round of 8.
17:53 UTC
NASCAR president Steve Phelps spoked about yesterday's meeting with drivers on safety. pic.twitter.com/2lonw2pV8Y— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 9, 2022
17:53 UTC Here is how the top ten looks after yesterday's qualifying sessions:
- 1 - #22 - Joey Logano
- 2 - #24 - William Byron
- 3 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
- 4 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
- 5 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- 6 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
- 7 - #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
- 8 - #20 - Christopher Bell
- 9 - #9 - Chase Elliott
- 10 - #1 - Ross Chastain
17:52 UTC A.J. Allmendinger is still undefeated in the Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
17:51 UTC
RETWEET to congratulate @AJDinger!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2022
He's STILL UNDEFEATED in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series at the ROVAL! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JirY5T4c6g
17:51 UTC It's the first time that three full-time drivers have missed a race due to injury in over 20 years.
17:51 UTC Alex Bowman (concussion), Kurt Busch (concussion), and Cody Ware (foot) are all out today with injuries. Again, safety is a major topic here today in Charlotte.