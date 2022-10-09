autoevolution
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)
The final race from round 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval) in North Carolina.

On Saturday's qualifying sessions, Joey Logano was the one to put his car in pole position, posting a lap of 80.755 (103.424 mph) in the final round. This is his third pole of the year, and it's his first on a road course since 2011 at the Sonoma Raceway.

Next to Logano is the #24 car of William Byron, followed by #99 Daniel Suarez. To complete the top five, we have Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Ross Chastain managed to qualify tenth after having serious damage to his car following a big crash in Turn 5. He slid off course, hitting the tire barrier with his driver's side.

Aric Almirola's team did not participate in qualifying due to an engine issue. Meanwhile, Josh Williams' team was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt after failing the pre-qualifying tech inspection three times.
Updating...

18:08 UTC  Pre-race ceremonies for today's race have now begun. Who's your pick to win today?

18:04 UTC  As a result, the NASCAR officials will send him to the rear of the field for today's race because of unapproved adjustments made after qualifying. Still, is more important to get your car fixed.

18:03 UTC  fter his crash in qualifying yesterday, Ross Chastain's team opted to repair his car instead of going to a backup car.

17:58 UTC  Kyle Larson is the defending winner here in Charlotte. He is trying to get himself in the round of 8.

17:53 UTC  Here is how the top ten looks after yesterday's qualifying sessions:

  • 1 - #22 - Joey Logano
  • 2 - #24 - William Byron
  • 3 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
  • 4 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • 5 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  • 6 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
  • 7 - #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  • 8 - #20 - Christopher Bell
  • 9 - #9 - Chase Elliott
  • 10 - #1 - Ross Chastain

17:52 UTC  A.J. Allmendinger is still undefeated in the Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

17:51 UTC  It's the first time that three full-time drivers have missed a race due to injury in over 20 years.

17:51 UTC  Alex Bowman (concussion), Kurt Busch (concussion), and Cody Ware (foot) are all out today with injuries. Again, safety is a major topic here today in Charlotte.

