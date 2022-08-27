autoevolution
The 2022 Nascar Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 event at the legendary Daytona International Speedway represents the final regular season race of the year.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Live Coverage

27 Aug 2022, 23:08 UTC
Several drivers are still trying to get their tickets to the playoffs, but the battle is very close. Friday, the heavy rain forced NASCAR to cancel the qualifying stages resulting in the starting lineup being set by the rulebook. As a result, Kyle Larson has been awarded the pole based on the results of last week's race at Watkins Glen. Next to him is Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsport.

Stay tuned because there will be intense battles for that important playoff spot. Chris Buescher will start the highest (P8) of any driver looking to qualify for the playoffs.

23:45 UTC 

23:44 UTC 

23:43 UTC 

23:42 UTC  The standing water that accumulated on the track is a significant problem.

23:33 UTC 

23:29 UTC 

23:19 UTC 

23:19 UTC 

23:18 UTC 

23:18 UTC 

23:12 UTC  As the night goes on, the chances of rain decline. Hopefully, we will have some racing tonight. Every time at Daytona, something crazy happens.

23:10 UTC 

23:10 UTC  With about half an hour before pre-race ceremonies were scheduled to start, we're still not particularly close to actually racing tonight.

23:09 UTC  The top ten for the race start:

  • 1 - #5 - Kyle Larson
  • 2 - #9 - Chase Elliott
  • 3 - #22 - Joey Logano
  • 4 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
  • 5 - #20 - Christopher Bell
  • 6 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • 7 - #4 - Kevin Harvick
  • 8 - #17 - Chris Buescher
  • 9 - #34 - Michael McDowell
  • 10 - #48 - Alex Bowman

23:08 UTC 

