2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Live Coverage

Stay tuned because there will be intense battles for that important playoff spot. Chris Buescher will start the highest (P8) of any driver looking to qualify for the playoffs.
23:45 UTC
Here's a look at the points situation entering the regular season finale at @DAYTONA.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2022
We're live on @nbc and @peacockTV as @NASCAR is under a weather delay. pic.twitter.com/xJSmB3J3wj
23:44 UTC
Still raining all the way around the track. Would think it needs to break up in next 45 minutes to likely have a shot at racing tonight. pic.twitter.com/LZUVboO1o7— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 27, 2022
23:43 UTC
Update: we are squeegeeing the grass to get the standing water drained @NASCARonNBC @DaleJr pic.twitter.com/OyBqDJDQ23— Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) August 27, 2022
23:42 UTC The standing water that accumulated on the track is a significant problem.
23:33 UTC
It all comes down to @DAYTONA. @Al_Weave sets the stage for an epic regular-season finale. pic.twitter.com/HUurrJ71gw— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2022
23:29 UTC
Pre-race coverage for the @NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at @DAYTONA is underway on @nbc and @peacockTV.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2022
Cars are still in the garage because there is inclement weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/lSCtyy7ofK
23:19 UTC
The lightning hold has lifted and normal operations are resuming! #CokeZeroSugar400 | @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/EFnepaH0Nu— Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) August 27, 2022
23:19 UTC
Crazy. Hope to make the 100th a good one! https://t.co/Zk0sBu6Rgv— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) August 27, 2022
23:18 UTC
Going to give it all we got! ???? #CokeZeroSugar400 https://t.co/Cr21jqFDWk pic.twitter.com/IeshTQvPLe— Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) August 27, 2022
23:18 UTC
Light rain. No ETA yet. pic.twitter.com/OufyG7Go4v— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 27, 2022
23:12 UTC As the night goes on, the chances of rain decline. Hopefully, we will have some racing tonight. Every time at Daytona, something crazy happens.
23:10 UTC
Similar to last night, rain chcs drop between 8-9 PM EDT - Odds of racing: 85-90%@RaceWeather, powered by @TobyChristieCom & partnered with @NASCAR_wxman (2/2) pic.twitter.com/2zJ1lcb3sP— RaceWeather - Aaron Studwell, Ph.D. (@RaceWeather) August 27, 2022
23:10 UTC With about half an hour before pre-race ceremonies were scheduled to start, we're still not particularly close to actually racing tonight.
23:09 UTC The top ten for the race start:
- 1 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 2 - #9 - Chase Elliott
- 3 - #22 - Joey Logano
- 4 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
- 5 - #20 - Christopher Bell
- 6 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
- 7 - #4 - Kevin Harvick
- 8 - #17 - Chris Buescher
- 9 - #34 - Michael McDowell
- 10 - #48 - Alex Bowman
23:08 UTC
????PROGRAMMING ALERT????@NASCARonNBC coverage from @DAYTONA will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.— NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) August 27, 2022
Third round coverage of the TOUR Championship will air on NBC until 7:30 p.m. ET and will then shift to @GolfChannel until conclusion of play.