2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Live Coverage

Several drivers are still trying to get their tickets to the playoffs, but the battle is very close. Friday, the heavy rain forced NASCAR to cancel the qualifying stages resulting in the starting lineup being set by the rulebook. As a result, Kyle Larson has been awarded the pole based on the results of last week's race at Watkins Glen. Next to him is Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsport.Stay tuned because there will be intense battles for that important playoff spot. Chris Buescher will start the highest (P8) of any driver looking to qualify for the playoffs.