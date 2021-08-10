4 2021 VW Golf vs. Audi A3 vs. BMW 1 Series vs. A-Class: Hatchback Comparison

1 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Spied, Time for the Hatch To Go Under the Knife

More on this:

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Getting Ready To Put Pressure on the New Audi A3

It’s been exactly three weeks since we last laid eyes on the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class , yet the Stuttgart company’s premium hatchback is still being tested. 20 photos



A tweaked grille is expected to make its way to the



These will supposedly be joined by additional upholstery options in the cabin, and perhaps an update for the infotainment system that is otherwise one of the most eye-catching in the segment. We’re also keeping our fingers crossed for an overall improved build quality.



Mercedes-Benz is said to reshuffle the engine lineup, reportedly dropping the 1.3-liter gasoline mills signed by



The AMG , will continue to sit at the top of the range, but we don’t know yet whether the Affalterbach firm is planning any technical mods.



The facelifted A-Class hatchback’s unveiling is believed to take place before the end of 2021 or early next year, followed shortly by the Besides the black paint finish, this prototype looks pretty much the same, with its front and rear ends under wraps to hide the changes. These will revolve around the bumpers and lighting units, with the latter getting new graphics.A tweaked grille is expected to make its way to the 2022 A-Class as well, and it appears that Mercedes-Benz chose to ditch the fake exhaust pipes, as this test car doesn’t feature any either. Completing the mid-cycle refresh of the vehicle that will take on the likes of the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series should be new wheel and color combos.These will supposedly be joined by additional upholstery options in the cabin, and perhaps an update for the infotainment system that is otherwise one of the most eye-catching in the segment. We’re also keeping our fingers crossed for an overall improved build quality.Mercedes-Benz is said to reshuffle the engine lineup, reportedly dropping the 1.3-liter gasoline mills signed by Daimler and Renault . The French company’s 1.5-liter dCi diesel, shared with different Renault and Dacia vehicles, is expected to be ditched too, and it might get a 2.0-liter low-revving lump instead.The 35 and 45 models , made by, will continue to sit at the top of the range, but we don’t know yet whether the Affalterbach firm is planning any technical mods.The facelifted A-Class hatchback’s unveiling is believed to take place before the end of 2021 or early next year, followed shortly by the Sedan variant that will continue to be offered in the U.S., alongside the CLA. The four-door models and CLA Shooting Brake should, in all likelihood, debut in 2022.