2022 Grand National Roadster Show Date Confirmed, Will Have Over 600 Show Cars

21 Dec 2021, 12:43 UTC
The 2022 edition of the Grand National Roadster Show has its dates confirmed for January. Over 1,000 vehicles will be featured in the event that will take place at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. It is the world's longest continually running indoor car show, and 2022 will bring its 72nd edition.
For the 2022 edition, the organizers want to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the 1932 Ford, which is a staple of the hot rod community. There also will be a “Gathering of Hot VWs,” and over six hundred vehicles will be competing in the show.

Out of those, twelve vehicles from the top builders in the country will compete for the “America's Most Beautiful Roadster” award, which involves a $12,500 prize and engraving the winner's name on a nine-foot-tall (ca. 2.74 m) perpetual trophy, while a smaller version of the nine-foot trophy will be offered for the winner to take home.

Previous winners of this prestigious award in the hot rodding community include legends like George Barris and Boyd Coddington, as well as Chip Foose and Blackie Gejeian. Last year's winner is Monte Belsham, who won with the Kugel Muroc No. 4, which was built by Squeeg Kustoms.

Other twelve vehicles that are not competing for the show's grand prize will be in the Al Slonaker Memorial Award, which is for the best car or truck that is not competing for the AMBR award.

The winner will also get a $12,500 prize, but the billet perpetual trophy with the winner's name on it will “only” be 4.5-feet (ca. 1.37 m) tall. Competitors enrolled in either of the two awards will have to debut their builds at the event, which means that nobody will know what their rivals will bring to the show.

As you can imagine, the event's return is great news for hot rod enthusiasts, as the 2021 edition of the show was canceled because of pandemic restrictions. The event is set to start at noon on Friday, January 28, 2022, and will end on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 per day, while parking on-site costs $15.

For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows images from the 2020 Grand National Roadster Show provided by the event's organizers.
