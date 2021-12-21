2022 Grand National Roadster Show Date Confirmed, Will Have Over 600 Show Cars

3 Building This 1926 Ford Model T Moonshiner Took 4 Years, It’s Worth Every Second

The 2022 edition of the Grand National Roadster Show has its dates confirmed for January. Over 1,000 vehicles will be featured in the event that will take place at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. It is the world's longest continually running indoor car show, and 2022 will bring its 72nd edition. 6 photos



Out of those, twelve vehicles from the top builders in the country will compete for the “America's Most Beautiful Roadster” award, which involves a $12,500 prize and engraving the winner's name on a nine-foot-tall (ca. 2.74 m) perpetual trophy, while a smaller version of the nine-foot trophy will be offered for the winner to take home.



Previous winners of this prestigious award in the hot rodding community include legends like



Other twelve vehicles that are not competing for the show's grand prize will be in the Al Slonaker Memorial Award, which is for the best car or truck that is not competing for the AMBR award.



The winner will also get a $12,500 prize, but the billet perpetual trophy with the winner's name on it will “only” be 4.5-feet (ca. 1.37 m) tall. Competitors enrolled in either of the two awards will have to debut their builds at the event, which means that nobody will know what their rivals will bring to the show.



For the 2022 edition, the organizers want to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the 1932 Ford, which is a staple of the hot rod community. There also will be a "Gathering of Hot VWs," and over six hundred vehicles will be competing in the show.

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows images from the 2020 Grand National Roadster Show provided by the event's organizers.

