2021 Toyota Supra Drag Races Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, They’re Pretty Damn Close

More on this:

1 BMW iX3’s Fancy New Wheels Help It Gain 6 Miles of Range

2 Model 3's 215 Miles Maximum Range Owes a Lot to Aerodynamics, and Here's Why

3 Alfa-Romeo 4C Battles Another 4C Towed by a Tesla Model X in Drag Race

4 Doug DeMuro Takes His Hummer H1 to the Drag Strip Because Why Not?

5 Christian von Koenigsegg Tries Out a Bugatti Veyron Racing with a CCXR