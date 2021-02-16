2021 Toyota Supra Drag Races Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, They’re Pretty Damn Close

The 3.0-liter Supra and A 45 couldn’t be more different on paper and in the real world. These dissimilarities haven’t stopped our friends at MOTOR from drag racing them from a standstill and a roll, though. The following video ends with a brake test, which the Merc loses by a nose.
The Japanese sports car with BMW underpinnings and the pocket rocket from Affalterbach needed 32.7 and 36.5 meters (107.2 and 119.7 feet) to brake from 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph), which is understandable if you glance over the curb weights of the GR Supra GTS and A 45 S 4Matic+.
Firstly, the coupe-styled contender tips the scales at approximately 1,495 kilograms (3,296 pounds) with the eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. The go-faster Merc, although a compact, is obviously porkier at 1,635 kilograms (3,605 pounds) due to all-wheel drive, two more doors, three more seats, more sound deadening, and all that jazz.
The 3.0-liter Supra may launch better off the line with launch control turned on, but by the end of the drag strip, the rear-driven sports car doesn’t have the legs to keep up with the 2.0-liter A 45 S. Turn the electronic nannies off, and the BMWyota makes easy work of the Mercedes-AMG hot hatchback.
MOTOR clocked these two babies at 12.06 and 12.38 seconds over the quarter-mile run, and needless to say, the Merc is also quicker to 100 kph at 3.94 seconds versus 4.39 seconds. However, the quarter-mile trap speed favors the Supra at 188.4 kph versus 187.03 kph (117 and 116.2 mph).
The question is, which one has the edge from a roll? Depending on the driving mode, which affects everything from the traction control to the transmission and throttle response, that would be one win for the BMW-straight-sixed Supra and one win for the hottest hot hatch of them all.
On an ending note, the Supra GTS like the car in this video can be yours from 94,900 Aussie bucks for 73,960 American bucks. Mercedes, by comparison, is asking 93,600 roo dollars or 72,945 liberty dollars.
