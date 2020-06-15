2021 Nissan Rogue Comes with Improved Everything, Lacking in One Major Area

The 2021 Nissan Rogue will have some substantial shoes to fill following the success of the previous generation, but exterior design aside - which is always a highly subjective thing - it looks like the Japanese company is moving its product in the right direction.
The crossover accounts for nearly a third of Nissan's total sales in the US, meaning the last thing the carmaker needs is to mess things with the new model. Which is probably why the Rogue isn't here to rock any boats, but rather make sure the sailing goes on a lot smoother and comfier than before.
Design-wise, it follows the current trend of split headlights and massive radiator grilles, so whether you like it or not depends on how you feel about both of these recipes. If you think about it, it was actually Nissan's Juke that started this multi-layered headlight design all those years ago, but then it looked like the Japanese were scared of what they had created and didn't use that style again. With the entire market picking it up, though, we can now witness its comeback on a Nissan badged vehicle.
That front end, however, isn't just about looks. It hides some clever features meant to improve aerodynamics (and therefore increase efficiency) like the active grille shutters or the air curtains in the front fascia. Actually, advanced technology is a theme that runs throughout the all-new Rogue, as we're about to see.
Moving inside, the Nissan crossover impresses with the amount of room available, but also with the quality of the execution. Top-end models will get two hefty displays, one on top of the dashboard and the other replacing the classic instrument cluster with a digital one (12.3" in diameter, with less expensive versions getting 7" or 5").
The Rogue also gets a new electric shifter which allows for ample storage space under the center console. The only things attempting (but failing) to clutter a very clean design are a strip of physical buttons under the main display and the climate controls sitting just a few inches lower.
Wrapping up the tech available to the driver is the 10.8-inch head-up display as well as the optional wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity that comes as an upgrade for the standard wired CarPlay/Android Auto. The ProPilot advanced active safety suite is standard on all models except the base version, with the more advanced ProPilot Assist - which can assist in a stop-and-go highway situation, among others - also available on higher trims.
Like the outgoing model, the new Rogue also comes with the choice between an all-wheel- or a front-wheel-drive transmission and just the single engine option. We're talking about an underwhelming 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit that's only producing 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque.
If that sounds less than enticing, you should bear in mind you're also looking at a continuously variable transmission, also known as 'the thing that takes any fun out of driving'. However, it's worth remembering this is intended as a family car or a commuter's car, so no point in looking for thrills where there aren't any. The 2021 Rogue is coming to all Nissan dealerships this fall, with the price announcement still pending. We'll keep you posted once more information is available.
