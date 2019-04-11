autoevolution

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spy Video Shows a Few Fresh Details

11 Apr 2019, 18:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The C-Class just received mid-life facelift changes last year, but an all-new generation is well on its way. This latest spy video shows a few of those juicy design details.
4 photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spy Video Shows a Few Fresh Details2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spy Video Shows a Few Fresh Details2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spy Video Shows a Few Fresh Details
Starting with the W222, Mercedes became know for two character lines going down the sides of all its cars. And this footage shows for the first time that the 2021 C-Class has some too, but they look different. One rises above the door handles while the other swoops up around the middle of the car.

The front end is heavily camouflaged but seems to preview even more extensive upgrades. The grille sticks out further, while the headlights have a more organic shape. Other changes might include wrap-around taillights and coupe-like roof curves.

This being a brand new Mercedes, it will obviously feature the latest infotainment system known as MBUX. But at this point, we don't know what shape it will take. The current C-Class misses out on the double screen setup and instead encloses its dials in a binnacle. But we're seeing with the next-gen S-Class that a single larger screen on the dashboard, like a Tesla, is being considered.

Based around a brand new platform, the W206 C-Class sedan will be longer and a little wider. Through the use of aluminum for its outer skin, it might even be a little lighter. But one of the major aims of this version of the MRA rear-driven platform is to better integrate batteries into the floor of the car.

In 2021, the European Union wants all automakers to have fleet-average emissions of just 95 grams per kilometer of CO2. Since Mercedes makes mostly larger cars, it's impossible to do that without PHEVs and EVs. There's even a rumor about a four-cylinder AMG.

That sounds like a horrible idea, so we’ll settle for the hybrid inline-6 from the CLS 53 if we have to. But you just can’t say C-Class without thinking “63 AMG.”

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 C-Class 2021 C-Class spy video spyshots
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 