2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spy Video Shows a Few Fresh Details

AMG

Starting with the W222, Mercedes became know for two character lines going down the sides of all its cars. And this footage shows for the first time that the 2021 C-Class has some too, but they look different. One rises above the door handles while the other swoops up around the middle of the car.The front end is heavily camouflaged but seems to preview even more extensive upgrades. The grille sticks out further, while the headlights have a more organic shape. Other changes might include wrap-around taillights and coupe-like roof curves.This being a brand new Mercedes, it will obviously feature the latest infotainment system known as MBUX. But at this point, we don't know what shape it will take. The current C-Class misses out on the double screen setup and instead encloses its dials in a binnacle. But we're seeing with the next-gen S-Class that a single larger screen on the dashboard, like a Tesla, is being considered.Based around a brand new platform, the W206 C-Class sedan will be longer and a little wider. Through the use of aluminum for its outer skin, it might even be a little lighter. But one of the major aims of this version of the MRA rear-driven platform is to better integrate batteries into the floor of the car.In 2021, the European Union wants all automakers to have fleet-average emissions of just 95 grams per kilometer of CO2. Since Mercedes makes mostly larger cars, it's impossible to do that without PHEVs and EVs. There's even a rumor about a four-cylinderThat sounds like a horrible idea, so we’ll settle for the hybrid inline-6 from the CLS 53 if we have to. But you just can’t say C-Class without thinking “63 AMG.”