2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Is The World's Fastest Egg on Wheels

For some mysterious reason, whoever is in charge of Mercedes-AMG product launches has seen fit to choose white when unveiling a ginormous SUV-Coupe that pretty much looks like a hard-boiled egg on wheels when is painted this color.
The first official photos of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe depict a car painted in a rather special hue from the designo range, known as the designo diamond white bright. They probably chose it for the launch because it harks back to the official racing color of German cars back in the 1930s, but it makes the GLE Coupe in AMG guise look even more bloated than it really is.
That said, the new crossover is a technological tour de force and can probably run circles around its predecessor on any driving surface.
Just like the regular GLE 63, the new GLE 63 Coupe comes with two power flavors, both versions being powered by the latest evolution of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which has been paired with a 48-volt electrical system that gives it mild-hybrid capabilities, among other things.
The 2020 GLE 63 Coupe features an output of 571 metric horsepower and 750 Nm (553.2 lb-ft) of torque, which is augmented by an extra 22 horsepower and 250 Nm (184.4 lb-ft) of torque from a starter-alternator electric motor integrated between the engine and the transmission.
The addition of the letter S at the end of the model's name gives it an output of 612 metric horsepower and a staggering 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, which are accompanied temporarily by the same 22 hp and 250 Nm electric motor.
Speaking of which, all that power is transmitted to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission on both versions.
The internal combustion engine is also equipped with cylinder deactivation, which switches off cylinder two, three, five and eight at partial-load or when the Comfort drive program is selected, while the S version also fits the V8 with active engine mounts.
The 48-volt electrical system not only gives the sports SUV improved stop-start capabilities, coasting and moving-off characteristics thanks to the starter-alternator motor, but also works in conjunction with the Active Ride Control system, which compensates body movements more precise than a more traditional hydraulic-based system.
Both the GLE 63 Coupe and the GLE 63 S Coupe have an electronically limited top speed to 250 kph (155 mph), but the S version's limitation can be increased to 280 kph (174 mph) with the optional AMG Driver's Package.
Acceleration wise, the standard model gets from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4 seconds flat, while the GLE 63 S Coupe does it in 3.8 seconds. The public unveiling of the model will happen at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show, with market launch expected to start near the summer.
