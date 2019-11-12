autoevolution
 

2021 Kia Optima Revealed, Hybrid Powertrain With Solar Roof Incoming

12 Nov 2019
At long last, Kia has followed in the footsteps of Hyundai with the all-new Optima. The sharper styling comes full circle with the new underpinnings, and not long now, a hybrid with a solar roof will be added to the lineup.
From a stylistic standpoint, what the South Koreans call the K5 features a sportier profile and the “Tiger Nose Evolution” grille up front. Kia claims the matrix of interlocking details of the tiger nose takes inspiration from shark skin, giving the mid-sized and front-driven sedan “a powerful and sporty image."

“Heartbeat” is the word utilized to describe the daytime running lights, but looking from the profile, there’s no denying that’s a Z designed specifically to work together with the upper and lower grilles of the all-new Optima. Chrome accents flow down from the roof to the upper part of the trunk lid, and at the rear, the full-width LED taillights are complemented by a twin-pipe exhaust.

The low-slung sedan sits 1,445 millimeters high, translating to a drop of 20 millimeters over the previous generation. The length and wheelbase have been extended, and even the width has grown to 1,860 millimeters for more shoulder room. 16-inch aluminum wheels will come standard in the automaker’s home market, and depending on trim level and options, customers can level up to 17-, 18- and even 19-inch rollers in conjunction with three-season tires.

Scheduled to go on sale in South Korea in December 2019 for the 2020 model year, the K5 will be offered with an assortment of four-cylinder turbo and naturally aspirated powerplants. There shouldn’t be too many differences between it and the Sonata, meaning that displacements will include 1.6, 2.0, and 2.5 liters. Transmission options will start with a six-speed manual while an eight-speed automatic will be offered on select engine options and trim levels.

About the solar-roofed hybrid mentioned beforehand, Hyundai called dibs on this technology with the Sonata Hybrid for the 2020 model year. In addition to photovoltaic cells, this model combines the 2.0 GDi (150 horsepower) with an e-motor (51 horsepower) for a combined 192 horsepower and 47.2 miles to the gallon. Thanks to the solar roof, the Sonata Hybrid promises 1,300 kilometers (808 miles) of additional range per year with six hours of daily charging.
