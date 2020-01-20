From Dusty to Archimedes, These Are the Final 155 Names for the Mars 2020 Rover

2021 Hyundai Santa Cruz Crossover Truck May Get Inline-Six Turbo Diesel Engine

First expected to be a V6, the turbo diesel in the Genesis GV80 will actually come in the guise of a straight-six engine under the Smartstream nomenclature. The mid-sized crossover with the 3.0-liter powerplant will also feature an eight-speed automatic, and this combo is likely to trickle down to the Santa Cruz 16 photos



At the launch of the GV80 in South Korea, the head of research and development told



Because the powerplant meets the latest emissions standard (Euro 6 Step II), the plant will, therefore, be offered in Europe and Australia. The United States, on the other hand, could get the 2.5-liter T-GDi four-cylinder gasoline engine as standard in the Santa Cruz. The 3.5-liter T-GDi V6 twin-turbo gasser is another possibility, though only if Hyundai can make a case for a high-performance variant.



Biermann further told Car Sales that the I6 is compatible with 48-volt electrification, a technology that Hyundai already offers in the Tucson with the 1.6- and 2.0-liter CRDi turbo diesels. Unlike the body-on-frame truck we’ve been hearing for a couple of years now, the Santa Cruz will be a unibody that will slot underneath the mid-sized pickup segment (think Ranger, HiLux, L200). This means the crossover truck won’t be a proper workhorse, but nevertheless, remember how many units of the



Hyundai presented the crossover truck as a concept no fewer than five years go at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The design still looks as fresh as it did back then, and before you ask, the answer is no. Hyundai doesn't plan to offer the Smartstream I6 turbo diesel engine on the stateside model