Hyundai Breaks Record for Longest Distance Driven in a Hydrogen-powered Vehicle

Ah, range anxiety! There are many reasons electrified vehicles aren’t as appealing as internal combustion for the time being, and the limited range is one of them. The charging infrastructure and waiting time are two other, and as you’d expect, buying a fuel-cell vehicle over a BEV poses even bigger problems.
Hydrogen still has a long way to go until it can challenge the BEV as equals, but still, Hyundai is pushing forward with this type of vehicle. The Nexo is one of the best choices in the segment at the present moment, and the hydrogen-fueled crossover also happens to be a record-breaking nameplate.
Responsible for more FCVs than any other automaker out there, Hyundai has also set the world record for the longest distance driven in a hydrogen vehicle on a single tank. Bertrand Piccard sat behind the wheel for 778 kilometers across France, starting at the hydrogen station in Sarreguemines and finishing at the Musee de l'Air et de l'Espace in Le Bourget.
That’s 483 miles for British and American readers, much more than the estimated range of the Nexo as per the WLTP and EPA standards. Hypermiling isn’t a new concept, but that’s quite an achievement for Hyundai. Better still, the remaining range displayed on the counter was 49 kilometers.
Over the course of 778 kilometers, a similar vehicle with internal combustion would’ve emitted 111.2 kilograms of CO2. “With this adventure, we have proven that with clean technologies, we no longer need revolutionary experimental prototypes to break records,” declared Bertrand Piccard.
“While some may doubt the relevance of hydrogen in tomorrow’s cars, we at Hyundai have believed in it since 1998,” added Lionel French-Keogh, the managing director of the South Korean automaker’s French division. The question is, how much does the Nexo cost and where can you fuel it?
The Nexo FCV starts at 75,600 euros (!!!), and for the time being, there are more than 20 stations throughout the Hexagon. Hyundai of North America offers complimentary fuel for three years or $13,000, and a similar offer comes standard with every Nexo purchased in France.
