2021 BMW 5 Series Imagined Again, This Time With Slightly Smaller Grille

BMW has yet to reveal its all-new grille design in anything other than concept form. However, we do know that the 4 Series and M4 will make drastic changes in that regard. But for some reason, the mid-life facelift of the 5 Series doesn't follow its smaller brothers or even the flagship 7 Series.
If BMW grilles were pictures, the M4 would have a phone wallpaper for a front end, the 7 Series might have an Instagram post and the 5er... well, it's a classic movie format. Prototypes have been spotted at the beginning of the month, wearing much less camouflage than before and giving us a much clearer view.
The Russian website Kolesa took a look at such photos and decided its earlier vision of the 2021 5 Series needed to be adjusted. This is now everybody should expect from the middle management executive vehicle when it eventually reaches the market.
As you can see, the grille is quite a conventional shape, though it has begun to merge in the middle. The German brand's designers have likewise chosen to add fresh character lines connecting the U-shaped center air intake to the hood.
New headlights have obviously been installed, looking completely different from the round halos all BMWs had only a decade ago. These LED profiles closely resemble the famous "hockey sticks" that began popping up on the lower doors of many of their sedans a few years back.
We have no idea if the 5 Series facelift has been delayed, but it normally should have arrived by the end of the year. We expect some changes to happen in the engine department as well. As BMW has announced it will cut the number of versions and configurations, we expect the M550d to be discontinued, likely replaced by an M545e plug-in hybrid with roughly the same power output.
All other engines are going to receive mild-hybrid assistance, something that's already been announced for most of the other BMW models.
