2020 Triumph Bobber TFC Mixes Classic British Vibes and Cutting-Edge Tech

The 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC is most likely on its way to becoming sold out soon, just like the Factory Custom version of the Rocket, so you’d better get your hands on one while you can.
House Hinckley’s efforts to provide exquisite versions of their machines were truly fruitful as the resulting bikes do come with spectacular looks backed by top-notch tech add-ons that set them apart, and the Bobber TFC makes no exception. If a custom-design bobber is what you’re after, the 2020 Bobber Triumph Factory Custom may very well be one of the first choices.
From the advanced technology used to the premium materials and finish, this bike exudes authenticity and style while not straying from what made Triumph one of the most iconic European brands of all time.
The Bobber TFC comes with insanely-detailed machined details that go hand in hand with the extra goodies buyers receive upon purchase. Customers will not only be handed a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by the Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, but also personalized documentation of the build, a custom TFC bike cover, document wallet and a leather backpack. And with Triumph planning to build only 750 “TFC-ized” Bobbers, you’re already looking at an instant collectors’ item.
However, it’s also the tech side that thrills. The 2020 Bobber TFC has an upgraded engine that produces 13% more grunt and revs higher. The mill packs 87 PS @ 6,250 rpm, while the red line now ends 500 revs higher than before, at 7,500 rpm. And the torque is also superior to the standard Bobber, 110 Nm @ 4,000 rpm, compared to 106 Nm. The engine breathes through custom Arrow silencers and uses special, lower-weight crankshaft, clutch, balance shafts and alternator, magnesium cam covers and lighter engine covers and header pipes.
The suspensions are supplied by industry-leading maker Öhlins, adjustable 43mm NIX 30 for the front and RSU for the rear, while Brembo delivers the M50 monoblock radial calipers. Carbon fiber bodywork elements and all-LED lighting further shave weight off the Bobber TFC to the 5 kg limit.
When it comes to electronics, the 2020 Bobber TFC also boasts a torque-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, switchable ABS and traction control and an engine immobilizer. Beside the Road and Rain riding modes, Triumph includes a Sport mode now. The TFC-branded analog-digital dash provides comprehensive riding data that’s on par with what other top-tier modern bikes offer, too.
Triumph thought about the riders who also value fashion. The 2020 Bobber TFC comes with a floating single seat made of premium leather, complementing the billet-machined parts, engraving, gold and brushed accents.
This amazing parallel twin can be yours for £15,500, which is around $20,400 or €18,200, which isn’t that much considering the special nature of this bobber and the fact that we’re talking about a limited run. Not a huge fan of bobbers here, but man I’d so throw a leg over this one!
