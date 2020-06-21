2020 Toyota Supra with Mk IV "Butt Lift" Looks Spot On

The 2020 Toyota Supra has been in production since March last year and we can talk about two trends that seem here to stay. The first involves the massive tuning fan base of the Mk V, while the second revolves are aficionados talking about how the production car is not as sharp-looking as the FT-1 concept that previewed it. Well, the rendering we have here might just bring the two together.
To be more precise, this pixel play addresses the posterior styling of the new Supra, albeit in a particular manner. So, instead of coming up with a new design born in custom land, the rendering throws the tuner cult car that is the Mk IV Supra into the equation.
To put it bluntly, we get to see a posterior swap between the two iterations of the Japanese go-fast machine. So let's start with the Mk V.
The cleaner styling of the 90s model seems to work wonders for the new car and the reason might spread well beyond this badge - with the same car body types having been around for so many decades, most new vehicles feature a complex design (after all, they have to look different) and there are plenty of enthusiasts who prefer the simpler old-school look.
Even so, the faux vents that have caused a stir are still in place, all to preserve the visual identity of the car. For the record, Toyota explained the fake units are there to be replaced with functional ones, which aftermarket developers should change when tech mods fitted to the vehicle demand it.
As for the Mk IV pictured with the rear fascia of the Mk V, those vents might just be the greatest opinion splitter. Regardless, since there have been so many custom pieces for the ex-gen Supra over the years, the market seems to always be on the lookout for something fresh.
Besides, Toyota itself looked back at the TRD incarnation of the previous generation Supra when coming up with the widebody 2020 concept it displayed at last year's SEMA, so this sort of connection is nothing new.
Nevertheless, aftermarket developers have this types of adventures on their radar, so we might just see the real-world results of this stunt one day.
To put it bluntly, we get to see a posterior swap between the two iterations of the Japanese go-fast machine. So let's start with the Mk V.
The cleaner styling of the 90s model seems to work wonders for the new car and the reason might spread well beyond this badge - with the same car body types having been around for so many decades, most new vehicles feature a complex design (after all, they have to look different) and there are plenty of enthusiasts who prefer the simpler old-school look.
Even so, the faux vents that have caused a stir are still in place, all to preserve the visual identity of the car. For the record, Toyota explained the fake units are there to be replaced with functional ones, which aftermarket developers should change when tech mods fitted to the vehicle demand it.
As for the Mk IV pictured with the rear fascia of the Mk V, those vents might just be the greatest opinion splitter. Regardless, since there have been so many custom pieces for the ex-gen Supra over the years, the market seems to always be on the lookout for something fresh.
Besides, Toyota itself looked back at the TRD incarnation of the previous generation Supra when coming up with the widebody 2020 concept it displayed at last year's SEMA, so this sort of connection is nothing new.
Nevertheless, aftermarket developers have this types of adventures on their radar, so we might just see the real-world results of this stunt one day.