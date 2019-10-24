2020 Toyota Supra "Mk IV Tribute" Concept Looks Muscular

Few performance machines have split opinions like the 2020 Toyota Supra. Fortunately, there are certain gear heads who don't waste their time complaining about the look of the Mk V, coming up with fresh styling proposals instead. And the renderings sitting before us are an example as good as any.
One of the main complains of those who would've preferred to see Toyota taking a different path is that the production Supra has been taken pretty far from the look of the original FT-1 concept we got back in 2014.
Well, the design proposal we have here seems to do away with all that. Instead, this pixel play appears to bring a futuristic take on the matter.
Nevertheless, the lines of the now-iconic Mk IV Supra can be clearly spotted among the styling cues that define this virtual adventure.
Of course, we're looking at the kind of sketches that make a sportscar appear more aggressive than any production model ever could - this is even true if we compare, say, the showroom Aventador Superveloce Jota to its official sketches.
Returning to the 2020 Toyota Supra portrait we have here, you should know this comes from Levent Tuna. Interestingly, the aficionado is a senior car designer at Ford Otosan, the Blue Oval's Turkish joint-venture.
Speaking of which, you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, since the artist has come up with plenty of eye candy on the topic.
Meanwhile in the real world, aftermarket developers are rushing to mod the 2020 Supra in all imaginable ways. As far as the looks are concerned, the most popular kit seems to come from Pandem, but there are also many others out there.
And when it comes to the tech side, the Supra, which is a mid-12s car in factory form, has already made it to the 9s quarter-mile league.
