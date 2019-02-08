autoevolution

2020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,650

8 Feb 2019, 20:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The world of crossovers wouldn't be the same without the Range Rover Evoque, the trendiest of small machines. But even though the novelty value of the original model wore off, designers didn't change that much for the all-new 2020 model. It's a Porsche move if ever we saw one.
6 photos
2020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,650
But it does look a little bit different from the older model, with a definite infusion of design data from the very popular Velar. This gives essential areas like the headlights that extra level of polish and, in our mind, keep the Evoque in the number 1 spot when it comes to poshness.

Looking down the side of the model they had at the Chicago Auto Show, we noticed flush-fitting door handles and minimum black plastic cladding, which makes the Evoque as smooth as a pebble. You can go right up to 22-inch wheels, but the ridiculously high ground clearance (for this class) means it's still a capable off-roader.

The engine range is much simpler than what they offer in Europe. The standard unit is a 2-liter turbo making 246-hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. But if you go for the R-Dynamic trim, which is very expensive, the same 4-cylinder gets milf-hybrid technology and a maximum output of 296-hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Both have AWD and a 9-speed automatic, allowing for a 0 to 60mph sprint time of 7 seconds or 6.3 seconds, respectively. The base Evoque S will set you back anywhere from $42,650, with the more powerful model beginning at $46,600.

The interior is where things changed dramatically. Everything looks and feels like a big Range Rover, but in a form that fits around you. Besides the digital dash, you have two 10-inch screens. The main infotainment swivels towards you like the Velar while the one below that controls vehicle functions.

2020 range rover evoque Evoque Range Rover 2019 Chicago Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover EvoqueLAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque Large SUVLAND ROVER SV COUPELAND ROVER SV COUPE Large SUVLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVAll LAND ROVER models  
 
 