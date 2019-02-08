2020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,650

AWD

But it does look a little bit different from the older model, with a definite infusion of design data from the very popular Velar. This gives essential areas like the headlights that extra level of polish and, in our mind, keep the Evoque in the number 1 spot when it comes to poshness.Looking down the side of the model they had at the Chicago Auto Show, we noticed flush-fitting door handles and minimum black plastic cladding, which makes the Evoque as smooth as a pebble. You can go right up to 22-inch wheels, but the ridiculously high ground clearance (for this class) means it's still a capable off-roader.The engine range is much simpler than what they offer in Europe. The standard unit is a 2-liter turbo making 246-hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. But if you go for the R-Dynamic trim, which is very expensive, the same 4-cylinder gets milf-hybrid technology and a maximum output of 296-hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.Both haveand a 9-speed automatic, allowing for a 0 to 60mph sprint time of 7 seconds or 6.3 seconds, respectively. The base Evoque S will set you back anywhere from $42,650, with the more powerful model beginning at $46,600.The interior is where things changed dramatically. Everything looks and feels like a big Range Rover, but in a form that fits around you. Besides the digital dash, you have two 10-inch screens. The main infotainment swivels towards you like the Velar while the one below that controls vehicle functions.