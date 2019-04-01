America to Return to the Moon Much Sooner than Planned

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Spied in Detail, Looks Angry and Powerful

The second-generation CLA-Class didn't strike us as all that spectacular and sporty. However, the headlights and all the other quirky design elements start to make sense once you see this hardcore AMG model. 18 photos



That being said, we think they're pretty different. And if we were in the market for an AMG with a 2-liter engine, it would only be the CLA 45. With partially blacked out headlights and super-wide air intakes, this looks way better than even the A45 prototypes we've seen.



There's also something from the



Around the back, we have a larger diffuser, flanked by quad exhaust pipes and a trunk lid spoiler, all of which keep the CLA 45 glued to the ground. The think trying to make it take off will be the most powerful production 2-liter out there.



Thanks to leaked A45 specs, we have a pretty good idea what to expect here. The normal CLA 45 will have 387 HP , while the new 45 S model would boast 421 HP. That's enough to scare even the performance cars from the segment above, like the M3.



And it should be fun not only in a straight line, but taking corners. Mercedes is busy working a drift mode for the A45, and we're betting our spare tire money that will be offered here as well. That's right, we're talking about the 2020 CLA 45, though it might become the 2021 model with the way things are going. Mercedes hasn't even unveiled the CLA 35, and it probably wants to space them out a little bit so each gets a few customers. Still, the model looks nearly ready to come out, with all its sporty bits having been properly painted and finished.That being said, we think they're pretty different. And if we were in the market for anwith a 2-liter engine, it would only be the CLA 45. With partially blacked out headlights and super-wide air intakes, this looks way better than even the A45 prototypes we've seen.There's also something from the AMG GT 63 4-door in the way the main grille is shaped, and that can't be a coincidence. The suspension of the CLS 45 is obviously lower than the standard model, by about an inch. It almost looks like a tuning project, even though this is the way AMG wants it.Around the back, we have a larger diffuser, flanked by quad exhaust pipes and a trunk lid spoiler, all of which keep the CLA 45 glued to the ground. The think trying to make it take off will be the most powerful production 2-liter out there.Thanks to leaked A45 specs, we have a pretty good idea what to expect here. The normal CLA 45 will have 387, while the new 45 S model would boast 421 HP. That's enough to scare even the performance cars from the segment above, like the M3.And it should be fun not only in a straight line, but taking corners. Mercedes is busy working a drift mode for the A45, and we're betting our spare tire money that will be offered here as well.