2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Priced from 31,475 EUR, Edition 1 Also Available

Soon after it announced the start of production for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA at the Kecskemét plant in Hungary, the German carmaker released pricing information for the four-door coupe, along with the complete list of engines and packages available.

59 photos 4MATIC with a seven-speed automatic transmission, which will sell from 41,709.50 EUR on the European market.



In between the two there are five other engine variants: a CLA 200 6-speed manual (33,587.75 EUR), CLA 220 7-speed automatic (37,139.90 EUR), CLA 220 4MATIC 7-speed automatic (39,341.40 EUR), CLA 250 7-speed automatic (39,508.00 EUR) and CLA 180 d 7-speed automatic (33,885.25 EUR).



All of the models in the CLA range will sell for a limited period of time with an optional Edition 1 package which will add an extra 6,902 to the base price of the car.



Customers opting for the Edition 1 will get extras like LED High Performance headlamps, 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with orange-painted rim flanges, sports seats and the Night package.



Aside from the Edition 1, there are numerous other packages that will increase the price of the CLA by a good several thousand euros. More details about these packages can be found in the document attached below.



Regardless of the engine choice, the new CLA coupe comes with a suite of standard features meant to continue the nameplate’s tradition as a magnet for newcomers to the Mercedes brand.



One of the car’s most advanced features is the



MBUX system, upgraded for 2019 with a series of features that allows it, for instance, to recognize and distinguish between movements of the driver and passenger.

The new CLA is partly autonomous, being capable of driving itself certain situations by using an improved camera and radar systems to detect obstacles at distances of up to 500 meters (0.31 miles).