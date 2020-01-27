2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 Facelift – What We Know So Far

5 Sporty Fiat 124 Spider Has Been Discontinued in Europe

2 Used Fiat 500 Breaks Down Right After Purchase, PCM Reportedly To Blame

More on this:

Fiat Tipo Adds More Package, Costs 500 Euros

Remember when Fiat presented the Aegea? The world premiere took place at the 2015 Istanbul Motor Show, and coincidentally, all three body styles of the Tipo are manufactured in Turkey. 6 photos



In a bid to make the Tipo more attractive for 2020, the Italian automaker has thought about offering more equipment for only 500 euros. “More” is the name of the package that Fiat dresses up as a special edition, and it’s available on all trim levels from the Street to the Sport.



Be it the hatchback, station wagon, or four-door sedan, the Tipo More adds the Uconnect 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather on the steering wheel, Uconnect controls and services, and a black interior in the case of the entry-level Street.



The S-Design and Sport serve as the highest tiers available for the Tipo, and the More package sweetens the deal with 18-inch Mopar alloy wheels that complement the blacked-out roof. In regards to what’s hiding under the skin, Fiat hasn’t made any enhancements whatsoever for 2020.



A 1.4-liter engine provides 94 PS as standard, a four-cylinder powerplant that relies on natural aspiration. The 1.4-liter T-Jet adds a turbo for 120 PS (118 horsepower) while the 1.3- and 1.6-liter MultiJet turbo diesels are the most economical and torquiest. The latter engines are rated at 95 and 120 PS, respectively, while torque peaks at 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) from 1,750 rpm.



Over in Mexico, the Tipo and Aegea are rebranded Even though 500,000 examples of the breed were produced in Bursa as of February 2019, the truth is that sales leave much to be desired. From 123,762 units in 2017, European sales have contracted to 102,341 in 2018. The same can be said about the Volkswagen Golf, but nevertheless, let’s not forget that the German model’s output is more than four times larger.In a bid to make the Tipo more attractive for 2020, the Italian automaker has thought about offering more equipment for only 500 euros. “More” is the name of the package that Fiat dresses up as a special edition, and it’s available on all trim levels from the Street to the Sport.Be it the hatchback, station wagon, or four-door sedan, the Tipo More adds the Uconnect 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather on the steering wheel, Uconnect controls and services, and a black interior in the case of the entry-level Street. The Mirror levels up to tinted windows, rear parking sensors, and automatic air conditioning. As for the Lounge, look forward to lots of safety equipment and xenon instead of halogen headlights.The S-Design and Sport serve as the highest tiers available for the Tipo, and the More package sweetens the deal with 18-inch Mopar alloy wheels that complement the blacked-out roof. In regards to what’s hiding under the skin, Fiat hasn’t made any enhancements whatsoever for 2020.A 1.4-liter engine provides 94 PS as standard, a four-cylinder powerplant that relies on natural aspiration. The 1.4-liter T-Jet adds a turbo for 120 PS (118 horsepower) while the 1.3- and 1.6-liter MultiJet turbo diesels are the most economical and torquiest. The latter engines are rated at 95 and 120 PS, respectively, while torque peaks at 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) from 1,750 rpm.Over in Mexico, the Tipo and Aegea are rebranded Dodge Neon for reasons we’re not exactly sure about. Only the grille and badge differ from the European models, and the range-topping option is a 1.6-liter E.TorQ paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

load press release