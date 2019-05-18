autoevolution

2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible Captured Together, Chase on 'Ring

While Mercedes dumped all its money into the bespoke AMG models, like the long-nosed GT R, BMW went with something classic, reviving the 8 Series.
But this new one will have several variations that the old one didn't enjoy. For example, BMW never got around to making a cabrio, or an M8... or an M8 cabrio. On top of that, the Bavarians have to make a four-door coupe version called the Gran Coupe or lose money to the AMG GT 63 S.

Two body styles of the M8 were captured on the Nurburgring track earlier this week. It's already been almost two years since one of them was shown as a prototype, and we even have leaked photos of the fully completed item So get with it BMW; pull off the covers.

The twins were joined by several other cars at the Nurburgring, mostly SUVs, some of which share their performance ambitions. BMW uses the same 4.4-liter for the X5 M, for example.

The M8 is probably going to be the most expensive series production M car in a long time when you consider the M850i already plays in the same territory as the old M6. the list price will be somewhere around $150,000, but options like laser headlights or active exhaust seem almost unavoidable. But its impact on the automotive landscape is probably going to be limited.

Despite it being an all-new and very exciting model, the 8er only managed about 1,300 sales in Europe last year, which isn't radically better than the i8. Obviously, supply was tight, and there are more variations coming, but you have to wonder if the money wouldn't have been better spent on a more exotic-looking body style. Ranting aside, this is going to make a fantastic rival for the S-Class 2-door and even Bentley.

