2020 Audi S6 Review by 4-Year-Old Is Refreshingly Cute

25 Oct 2019
A lot of people didn't like the new Audi S6 when it came out a couple of months ago. The styling wasn't bold enough and fitting a V6 diesel, powerful as it may be, doesn't seem like the right move.
Of course, we've been exposed to the automotive industry for way too long and probably have a bone to pick with Audi after all the mistakes it's made. Surely, if you want an honest review, you need to have a fresh face, somebody like Luca the 4-year-old.

So, fake exhausts, are they the right move? Not according to Luca. Is the Audi S6 a monster? No, it's an unassuming family wagon, and while the acceleration is good, this doesn't seem like enough to get even a giggle out of the kid.

It's not all bad, though. The young reviewer seems to think the S6 is under-priced, has nice wheels and a pleasant, shiny infotainment screen. But you know what's way cooler than an Audi S6? No, not an RS6, a T-rex. Bet you didn't think of that!

There you go Audi, if you want to make cool cars again, have the exhausts be real and producing dinosaur sounds. This is your future customer right here.

Unfortunately, Audi can't really do that, not in Europe at least. The emissions targets it has to meet are forcing it to put a TDI into nearly every S model it makes. And since the filters need to be purged once in a while, old-fashioned downward-facing exhaust tips are fitted.

The engine in the S6 is a bi-turbo 3.0 TDI with 349 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, which in the wagon version is good for 0 to 62mph (100 km/h) in 5.1 seconds. It's also got an electric supercharger to reduce low-end lag, but it's still not the sort of wagon that sets your pants on fire. Fortunately, Mercedes and BMW have you covered for now.

