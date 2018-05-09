2019 VW Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI 286 HP Does The 0 to 100 KM/H Sprint

Volkswagen is doing its best discount Porsche Cayenne impersonation. And you know what? The 2019 Touareg is a pretty sweet SUV.

47 photos TDI won't be affected. But still, we're here to talk about acceleration.



The videos focus on the 286 horsepower, 600 Nm version, similar to what's under the hood of HP version and a 3.0 TFSI on its way.



The GPS timing gear clocked the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds. It's a little weird since the official number we're looking for is 6.1 seconds. But in all the videos we found, launching seems to be very slow.



This is a family SUV , so smooth shifting is more important than performance. But it's pretty rare to find a Volkswagen that's much slower than officially claimed. Even the YouTube comments talk about it being slow.



So what else should you know about this 2019 VW? Well, it's designed on the same platform as other VW Group large SUVs, like the Cayenne and Q7. That means it has nothing in common with all the other Volkswagen cars. Even though it's bigger than the second-gen Touareg, it's over 100 kilos lighter at 1,995 kg. Why doesn't that help with acceleration?



Not everybody likes the styling, but we think it's spot-on, borrowing that wide grille from the Arteon four-door coupe. It's certainly a match for the Volvo XC90 and the soon-to-be-replaced BMW X5. And with an 810-liter trunk, it's very practical.



The 12-inch dashboard display is part of the "Inner Vision" cockpit, together with the 15-inch main display. The list of available tech is pretty long - active anti-roll bars, air suspension, night vision and 128 LEDs per headlight.



The stigma surrounding diesel engines refuses to go away, what with new "abnormalities" found with the engine of the Audi A6 diesel engines. There's no way the Touareg 3.0won't be affected. But still, we're here to talk about acceleration.The videos focus on the 286 horsepower, 600 Nm version, similar to what's under the hood of Audi's A5 . However, there's also a 231version and a 3.0 TFSI on its way.The GPS timing gear clocked the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds. It's a little weird since the official number we're looking for is 6.1 seconds. But in all the videos we found, launching seems to be very slow.This is a family, so smooth shifting is more important than performance. But it's pretty rare to find a Volkswagen that's much slower than officially claimed. Even the YouTube comments talk about it being slow.So what else should you know about this 2019 VW? Well, it's designed on the same platform as other VW Group large SUVs, like the Cayenne and Q7. That means it has nothing in common with all the other Volkswagen cars. Even though it's bigger than the second-gen Touareg, it's over 100 kilos lighter at 1,995 kg. Why doesn't that help with acceleration?Not everybody likes the styling, but we think it's spot-on, borrowing that wide grille from the Arteon four-door coupe. It's certainly a match for the Volvo XC90 and the soon-to-be-replaced BMW X5. And with an 810-liter trunk, it's very practical.The 12-inch dashboard display is part of the "Inner Vision" cockpit, together with the 15-inch main display. The list of available tech is pretty long - active anti-roll bars, air suspension, night vision and 128 LEDs per headlight.