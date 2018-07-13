2019 Toyota Supra Interior Spied in Production Trim, Shows Plenty of BMW Parts

Toyota is almost ready to introduce the 2019 Supra - after years of concept cars and teasing, the carmaker unleased a production trim prototype on the Goodwood Hillclimb yesterday. The said machine still came in camouflaged form, so we can't even talk about a cabin design reveal. Nevertheless, the latest Mk V Supra spyshots shed a bit of light on the matter.

15 photos



From the center console buttons and the gear selector, to the infotainment screen and even the steering wheel (this does seem to have gained a few original touches, though), all these parts say BMW.



Then again, there's nothing wrong about having so many parts that mix a sporty attitude with a premium feel and top-level ergonomics.



Nevertheless, the (at least partially) digital dashboard of the car should be a dedicated unit, even though we can only guess that by looking at these images.



Speaking of the gearshift lever, it seems that the Japanese automaker won't offer a manual transmission, with those seeking heel-and-toe thrills having to choose the German roadster.



The new Supra should tip the scales at about 3,300 lbs (make that 1,500 kg) and promises to offer enough refinement to become a lifestyle choice with the entry-level turbo-fours, which should deliver 197 and 252 hp.



As for the straight-six units, these will also be borrowed from



The rumor mill also talks about at least one plug-in hybrid powertrain, but nothing has been confirmed to date.



