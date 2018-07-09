Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

2019 Toyota Supra Teased Alongside GR Supra Racing Concept

The coupe-only Supra is also expected not to offer a manual transmission, which begs a straightforward question. Why did BMW engineers the G29 Z4 with a stick shift as standard and Toyota couldn’t do it for the J29 Supra? On the upside, the Japanese automaker could surprise us with a good ol’ manual at some point after the newcomer arrives at dealerships worldwide. The Dutchman doesn’t have too many motorsport accolades to his name, but on the other hand, Daenens is certain to squeeze out every little bit of performance from the Supra at Goodwood. At the end of the day, he’s the guy who gave his know-how to the development engineers for fine-tuning the chassis as much as possible.As for the brief press released published along with the teaser, Toyota mentions the camouflaged car is a prototype distinguished by the “front-mounted, inline six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive.” Along with the Supra and GT3-inspired concept, Toyota will also exhibit the Le Mans-winning No. 8 TS050 Hybrid on Lord March’s backyard lawn.The Japanese automaker plans to bring the Supra to market “during the first half of 2019,” with production confirmed to be handled by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. On the same line or the one next to the Supra , the company will assemble the all-new Z4. BMW and Toyota developed much of the Z4 and Supra together, but even though the two share the platform and powertrain options, they’re very different.Moving past the obvious difference in body style, the Supra is the sportier of the two sports cars. Tada-san assured us of it on multiple occasions, and one time, he even went on to say that the A90 is equipped with a dual-clutch transmission instead of the ZF 8HP we know and love from almost every BMW with rear-wheel drive.The coupe-only Supra is also expected not to offer a manual transmission, which begs a straightforward question. Why did BMW engineers the G29 Z4 with a stick shift as standard and Toyota couldn’t do it for the J29 Supra? On the upside, the Japanese automaker could surprise us with a good ol’ manual at some point after the newcomer arrives at dealerships worldwide.