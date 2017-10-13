2018 BMW i8 Roadster Described In Detail By Private Reveal Event Attendee

More on this:

1 AC Schnitzer Tuned BMW i8 Gets Pretty Lame Nurburgring Lap Time

2 BMW Executive Dreams of a Keyless Car Future

3 BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition Is Yellow, Not Sure about Protonic

4 2018 BMW i8 Roadster Looks Great With The Top Down In New Teaser

5 #SELFi8 Is a Visual Exploration Of The BMW i8