2017 Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TSI Acceleration: Yeah, It's Not Diesel

About a year ago, Volkswagen Group finished development of a 2.0 TSI engine that is supposed to burn less fuel, thanks to a new combustion cycle. It only makes 180 PS and 320 Nm of torque, but that still plenty of poke.Available only with 4x4 and a 7-speed DSG gearbox, this version of the Kodiaq gets to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds and pushes on to a top speed of 206 km/h when fitted with five seats. It's available with seven seats as well, in which case the numbers fall by 0.2 seconds and 1 km/h, respectively.However, in this independent test, the model takes 8.1 seconds on the first attempt and 7.9 seconds on the second one. Keep in mind that guy is using the standard launch control system, which you're rarely going to employ in the real world.But that just goes to show that, while undeniably adding pointless weight,is a great equalizer. The Octavia RS 2.0 TDI and many other cars of this kind are actually slightly slower than the Kodiaq 2.0 TSI because they can't put their power down off the line.There are numerous reasons to buy the Kodiaq with this engine, but you will trade fuel economy. Several cities are already planning to ban certain diesel engines by next year, so if you are planning to keep this car for a long time,might not be a good idea.We think it also sounds slightly better at the top end, but that's inconsequential for a family crossover. Financially speaking, the 2.0 TSI is just €34,490 in the mid Ambition trim level (German market price). The 150 horsepower TDI with the same running gear costs €35,640. The diesel is also 45 kilos heavier but consumes 23% less fuel (combined cycle - 7.4 vs. 5.7 l/100km).