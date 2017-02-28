autoevolution

2017 Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TSI Acceleration: Yeah, It's Not Diesel

 
28 Feb 2017, 15:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The consensus among Skoda Kodiaq buyers is that you need the 2.0 TDI engine because the SUV gets too heavy when it's fully loaded for the 1.6 TDI or 1.4 TSI to handle things. But there's an alternative for those who don't do a lot of miles.
About a year ago, Volkswagen Group finished development of a 2.0 TSI engine that is supposed to burn less fuel, thanks to a new combustion cycle. It only makes 180 PS and 320 Nm of torque, but that still plenty of poke.

Available only with 4x4 and a 7-speed DSG gearbox, this version of the Kodiaq gets to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds and pushes on to a top speed of 206 km/h when fitted with five seats. It's available with seven seats as well, in which case the numbers fall by 0.2 seconds and 1 km/h, respectively.

However, in this independent test, the model takes 8.1 seconds on the first attempt and 7.9 seconds on the second one. Keep in mind that guy is using the standard launch control system, which you're rarely going to employ in the real world.

But that just goes to show that, while undeniably adding pointless weight, AWD is a great equalizer. The Octavia RS 2.0 TDI and many other cars of this kind are actually slightly slower than the Kodiaq 2.0 TSI because they can't put their power down off the line.

There are numerous reasons to buy the Kodiaq with this engine, but you will trade fuel economy. Several cities are already planning to ban certain diesel engines by next year, so if you are planning to keep this car for a long time, TDI might not be a good idea.

We think it also sounds slightly better at the top end, but that's inconsequential for a family crossover. Financially speaking, the 2.0 TSI is just €34,490 in the mid Ambition trim level (German market price). The 150 horsepower TDI with the same running gear costs €35,640. The diesel is also 45 kilos heavier but consumes 23% less fuel (combined cycle - 7.4 vs. 5.7 l/100km).

Skoda Skoda Kodiaq acceleration test crossover
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65