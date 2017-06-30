2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance

The 2016 edition's thunder was pretty much stolen by the car that also won the "Best of Show," an inline eight-cylinder Packard, along with the contradiction between mass-produced behind the Iron Curtain and uber-rare art on wheels built in the West.
This year it was almost entirely different, mainly thanks to the appearance, or better yet, apparition, of a car that last saw Sinaia over 77 years ago, in 1940. We are talking about a one-of-three BMW 328 Mille Miglia, a thoroughbred racing car with about as much pedigree as they can get.
Since none of the other cars that competed at the 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance could even hold a candle to the priceless value of the 328 Mille Miglia, the roadster wasn't actually part of the Concours. That said, if it had been a prize for the most photographed vehicle, then the small two-seater would have most definitely left home with it between those two bucket seats.
Speaking of price, there is no actual market value for the 328, for a number of reasons. First of all, there are only two 328 Mille Miglia Roadsters in existence, and both belong to BMW. Some say that each is insured for around 10 million euros (around $11 million), but that doesn't really reflect their value.
There is a third version of the car, though, and the only one whose body wasn't built by Carrozzeria Touring, but by BMW itself. That one was privately sold a few years ago for more than $5.6 million, which is kind of funny because BMW owns the only two cars that weren't entirely built by the company and some rich guy owns the one that is 100 percent a Bimmer.
Getting back to the one that was present stealing hearts at Sinaia, you need to know that despite its age, this is no garage queen, locked away inside climate controlled room and brought into the light of day perhaps once or twice a year.
No, unlike its other sibling, which is kept in the so-called BMW Classic treasure room, where the rarest BMWs are restored/hidden, the 328 everyone photographed at the 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance is actively driven and even raced at the modern recreation of the original Mille Miglia.
This is why its interior is equipped with a fire extinguisher and some modern amenities like an engine kill-switch and a couple of electric plugs for things that require electricity, like a VBOX.
Powered by a 2.0-liter inline six that somehow made its way into the first Bristol car via Frazer Nash, the 328 Mille Miglia is by far the most spectacular pre-war BMW racing car.
Even though its “out of competition” presence at Sinaia pretty much stole the show, it wasn't the only car that had puddles of drool around it by the end of the say.
For some, it was their rarity that made people gawk, like the 1924 EGO 4/14, one of only two models still in existence and the oldest car at the show. For others, it was their sheer beauty, like a 1971 Citroen DS 21 Cabriolet with a body by Henri Chapron, one of the most prominent French coachbuilders.
The most expensive car in the competition was a one-of-eight 1939 Cadillac Series 90 with a body by Fleetwood, powered by a smooth-as-silk 7.1-liter V16 engine. Part of the famous “Cadillac Sixteen” series, the luxury Leviathan should have been fitted with some extra “ah-oo-gah!” horns because it nearly ran over some people who were not aware of the car's presence behind them. Yes, its engine is that silent.
It's no wonder that the car won “Best of Show” at this year's edition of the Sinaia Concours d'Elegance, along with the “Best Restored Pre-war Vehicle” and “Best Pre-War Sedan.”
Not being able to vote for the 328 Mille Miglia, the public picked an orange 1971 Fiat 500 L as the best car at the show, since the little Italian also gathered a similar number of selfies as the BMW.
A gorgeous 1957 Bentley S1 Special received the jury's special award, not necessarily to mimic the car's name but more like a consolation prize for not being as perfect as the sixteen-cylinder Caddie
.
My personal favorite car was a 1960 Chevrolet Impala, which may not be rare or particularly beautiful compared to the others, but it definitely has one of the coolest presences, mainly thanks to its Gargantuan size and the lack of a B-pillar.
Since 2017 is a special year for BMW
, the only carmaker that officially supports the Sinaia Concours d'Elegance, there were also some kidney-grilled cars that celebrated their birthday at the event. A BMW 745i E23
, the first ever 7 Series and first turbocharged one, turned 40 years old in Sinaia, even though it didn't receive a cake.
A 1987 BMW 750i
, the first V12-powered German car built after World War II, celebrated its thirtieth birthday, and so did a Purblau BMW Z1
, which flaunted its disappearing doors. The pack was made whole by a gorgeous BMW 850 CSi, which is about to receive a successor next year, and a rather rare BMW M3 GT E36, of which only 365 units were built.
All in all, it was a fabulous classic car event, despite not yet having the same international cachet as Pebble Beach or Villa d'Este. The overall ambiance is not that dissimilar, and some of the cars present at the Sinaia Concours d'Elegance could easily beat their kindred from the U.S. or Italy when it comes to the passion that was invested in their restoration.
Until next year, I'll leave you with an enormous photo gallery that tried to capture the overall feeling of the 2017 edition, and in many ways succeeding, I may say so myself.