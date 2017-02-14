2017 Honda City Facelift Launched in India

The 2017 Honda City facelift is spreading its wings across the Asian continent. After being launched in Thailand and Malaysia back in January, the model is now being offered in India as well.





Power continues to come from an 119 horsepower 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that can be ordered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, which is more economical. Honda even went as far as to offer seven virtual ratios and paddle shifters. The updated



For its 2017 update, the B-segment sedan offers a new front end design that connects the bright headlights we mentioned with a new chrome bar reminiscent of the new Civic. The rear gets an overly aggressive bumper design. Inside, the City gets beige upholstery with dual-tone beige and black trims. The 7.7-inch infotainment system also adds voice recognition, MirrorLink, plus 1.5 GB of internal storage and can even act as a WiFi hotspot.



Indian cars are not known for their safety. However, Honda has chosen to add more tech, such as standard dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD , 3- Point ELR seat belts with pretensioners & load limiters, pedestrian injury mitigation technology, ISOFIX compatible rear seats and rear windshield defogger. However, the flagship ZX is up to Global standards, having six airbags.







