2017 Honda City Facelift Launched in India

 
14 Feb 2017
by
The 2017 Honda City facelift is spreading its wings across the Asian continent. After being launched in Thailand and Malaysia back in January, the model is now being offered in India as well.
The refreshed sedan launched on Valentine's Day with a host of cosmetic and tech updates. Even though it's more affordable than the Civic, the City has a premium position in India and it now comes with LED headlamps, daytime running lights, 16-inch diamond cut alloys, LED taillights, a boot spoiler, six airbags, a seven-inch “Digipad” touchscreen head unit with navigation and an electric sunroof in the top ZX grade. Last time we checked, the Thai model doesn't have LEDs at the back. That's pretty jazzy!

Power continues to come from an 119 horsepower 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that can be ordered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, which is more economical. Honda even went as far as to offer seven virtual ratios and paddle shifters. The updated City also provides a 100 horsepower 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel engine that's way more economical, averaging 25.6 km/l with its 6-speed stick shifter.

For its 2017 update, the B-segment sedan offers a new front end design that connects the bright headlights we mentioned with a new chrome bar reminiscent of the new Civic. The rear gets an overly aggressive bumper design. Inside, the City gets beige upholstery with dual-tone beige and black trims. The 7.7-inch infotainment system also adds voice recognition, MirrorLink, plus 1.5 GB of internal storage and can even act as a WiFi hotspot.

Indian cars are not known for their safety. However, Honda has chosen to add more tech, such as standard dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, 3- Point ELR seat belts with pretensioners & load limiters, pedestrian injury mitigation technology, ISOFIX compatible rear seats and rear windshield defogger. However, the flagship ZX is up to Global standards, having six airbags.



