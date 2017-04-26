autoevolution

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus Trim Announced With Extra Features

 
26 Apr 2017
by
Chrysler's Pacifica minivan was one of the best family cars launched last year. But with the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey looming, they decided to improve the formula with a new, feature-rich Touring Plus trim level.
It's available from $33,455, including the destination charge, and comes standard with a power tailgate, triple-zone automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED taillights and a universal garage door opener.

We figure it's the model most families will want, since the power tailgate and rear seat climate control add a premium touch. You also have limo-like sunshades for the second and third rows.

To place the Touring Plus firmly within the range, we'll mention that the Touring Plus model is $1,325 more expensive than the regular Pacifica Touring, but $2,635 less than the Pacifica Touring-L premium model. That difference is on account of the latter's leather upholstery.

But wait, there's more, as the infomercials would say. If you old for the optional 18-inc wheels and 8.4-inch infotainment, Chrysler will throw in a rear-seat entertainment system to keep the kids busy.

"The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica arrived in dealerships a year ago, and in that time, it has both resonated with our current minivan customers and brought new minivan buyers to the brand," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA – North America. "The addition of the new Touring Plus model to the Pacifica lineup builds on this success, delivering another option to meet the needs and price point of more customers."

The new Touring Plus model thus drops into the middle of the Pacifica lineup, which now includes six versions: LX, Touring, Touring Plus, Touring-L, Touring L-Plus, and Limited.

The Pacifica is Chrysler's iconic Town & Country minivan. Thanks to tidy lines and sport-looking overhangs, this new model seems far more likely to survive than the Dodge Dart or 200 sedan. The embodiment of family values is not without driver appeal, as those sitting in the front are treated to a digital dash and concave dash.

It's pretty fast too... for a minivan. Just check out this drag race with the Toyota GT86, where the V6 engine gets the Pacifica moving way faster than a "sports car."
