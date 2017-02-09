2017 Audi TT RS Takes on Mercedes-AMG A45 and Ford Focus RS

Audi has been making the TT for almost 20 years, which means it's a well-established model, though one that's never taken seriously as a performance car.





We don't entirely agree with their choice, much like we didn't really like how the Panamera was tested against a rear-wheel-drive S63 Coupe. A Porsche 718 Cayman or a BMW M2 would have been far better-suited rivals for the Audi. But, what can you do?



The latest comparison video is a case of pump and dump, as the TT RS is made to appear really cool and later torn completely apart by the two rivals. It's controversial stuff like this that makes the Internet go round.



We also don't like how they make the Focus RS into the honorary second place winner because it's cheap, even though the TT RS was 1.2 seconds faster around the track.



The thing is, we get how the AWD system in the TT RS doesn't let you play with the rear end. However, showing that it's the only car to spin off on the track, at low speed we might add, suggests the tires are wrong for the conditions.



There's always a huge disconnect between what the journalists say and what the buyers want. Understeer means points deducted for handling on a track, but predictability in the real world. The TT RS just happens to be one of the fastest compacts in the world, probably fast enough to keep up with an old supercar. And considering Autocar insists these three are direct rivals, it's a shame they didn't organize a drag race just to see what happens.



