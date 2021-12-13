The Evolution of Jaguar’s XK Six-Cylinder: An Iconic Engine Produced for 43 Years

5 700 HP Brabus 6x6, Classified as Commercial Truck in China, Is Banned in Shanghai

3 Mercedes-AMG G 63 6X6 Takes on Any Snow Blizzard, Even at 1/10 RC Scale Level

2014 Brabus B63S-700 6x6 Seeks New and Resilient Owner, Very Rich, Maybe a Bit Childish

Between 2013 and 2015, Magna Steyr built roughly 100 units of the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 at its facility in Graz, Austria. It’s basically a G63 on steroids, but with 6x6 portal axles and a truck bed. It measures 231.3 inches (5,875 mm) in length while standing 87 inches (2,210 mm) tall, so there really aren’t that many passenger vehicles this thing won’t tower over. 29 photos



What makes this particular example so attractive (apart from the obvious), is the predominantly white exterior with contrasting carbon fiber accents and Brabus badges. It also comes with a power dome hood scoop, roof extensions, additional LED lights, flared fenders and plenty more gear – all standard.



Options meanwhile include the polished skid plate, wood-paneled cargo bed, roll bar, running boards and the black 18-inch Hutchinson wheels with red accents and



Inside, the front and rear seats are upholstered in black leather with white hexagonal-quilted inserts, while the dashboard and center console both feature carbon-style accents. Since Brabus had a hand in tuning this 6x6 , you’ll also find custom logos on the headrests and seatbacks, aluminum pedals, a backlit Brabus logo on the kickplates, Harman Kardon sound system and so on.



As for the powertrain, it’s a twin-turbocharged



The engine, which has 8,000 miles (12,800 km) on the clock, sends all its power to three portal axles with 30:40:30 splits, courtesy of an AMG Speedshift 7G-Tronic seven-speed gearbox.



It’s not what some might call fast (it’s no Trackhawk), but the performance is, shall we say, sufficient. Finding one on the used car market is difficult enough, and if you want a Brabus-tuned example, let’s just say it would be unwise to hold your breath. Luckily, one such truck just surfaced on Bring a Trailer and potential suitors have about 10 days left to bid, as of 12.13.2021. The highest bid, by the way, is already $600,000.What makes this particular example so attractive (apart from the obvious), is the predominantly white exterior with contrasting carbon fiber accents and Brabus badges. It also comes with a power dome hood scoop, roof extensions, additional LED lights, flared fenders and plenty more gear – all standard.Options meanwhile include the polished skid plate, wood-paneled cargo bed, roll bar, running boards and the black 18-inch Hutchinson wheels with red accents and Brabus center caps.Inside, the front and rear seats are upholstered in black leather with white hexagonal-quilted inserts, while the dashboard and center console both feature carbon-style accents. Since Brabus had a hand in tuning this, you’ll also find custom logos on the headrests and seatbacks, aluminum pedals, a backlit Brabus logo on the kickplates, Harman Kardon sound system and so on.As for the powertrain, it’s a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine , rated at 700 hp and 708 lb-ft (960 Nm) of torque thanks to the B63S 700 package. Brabus added the machined turbocharger housings, larger-diameter exhaust manifold pipes, additional cooling and some heat-reflective material.The engine, which has 8,000 miles (12,800 km) on the clock, sends all its power to three portal axles with 30:40:30 splits, courtesy of anSpeedshift 7G-Tronic seven-speed gearbox.It’s not what some might call fast (it’s no Trackhawk), but the performance is, shall we say, sufficient.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.