2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster Turned Scrambler Is an S&S Special

Take one quick look at this here bike: it’s not you regular Harley-Davidson Sportster of the XL883L variety from 2006 (that’s how it started), but a scrambler-type bike handled by and with hardware coming from some of the biggest names of the industry.
Modified by David Zemla of S&S for the Burly Brand, the bike was seen extensively over the years in advertisements and event displays of the parts supplier. And it’s now for sale, as part of an online auction set to end on October 5, looking for a more relaxed existence.
Visually, the motorcycle couldn’t be more different than stock. The first thing that strikes you, on account that it is so in-your-face, is the white-painted 4.5-gallon fuel tank with its red pinstripes and Lucky You lettering up top. Then come into focus the custom fenders, modified rear frame, and the removable luggage rack.
The Burly Brand shocks end in RideWright wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear) with Heidenau enduro tires. The wheels get their power from a modified V-Twin – it was gifted with a 1,200cc big-bore kit from S&S Cycle, a custom exhaust signed by Roland Sands, and a five-speed unit transmission with a drive chain conversion.
As said, the bike is selling after two years in possession of the same owner. During this time, the two-wheeler covered 8,000 miles (12,800 km), so it’s not exactly a newbie.
The great thing about it is that it sells with no reserve, meaning it will go to whoever places the highest bid, no matter its value. At the time of this writing, with just six days left in the process, the cheapest you could get it is $3,101, as the current bid sits at precisely $3,100.
Not a bad price, given the hardware on it, and the chance of owning one very low Sporster, now in the guise of a scrambler.
