2006 Harley-Davidson Road King Police Edition Only Patrolled for 10 Miles

For one reason or another, humans are fascinated by the hardware used by law enforcement agencies, and some would stop at nothing from getting their hands on a machine that was used to uphold the law, or is reminiscent of one. And that includes everything from means of transportation to more specialized gear.
We’re not entirely sure the bike here would fit the description though, as it was literally never used for police duty, or anything else for that matter.
You’re looking at a Harley-Davidson Road King Police Edition from 2006, one that did little-to-none patrolling as ever since it was made, it seems to have been kept as a museum piece. Now part of the George Schott collection, it shows on the odometer just 10 miles (16 km of use).
No changes were made to the two-wheeler, so it pretty much comes with the same hardware it had on when it rolled off the assembly lines. That means a 1450cc V-twin engine in the frame, linked to a 5-speed transmission and final belt drive.
Had it rolled upholding the law, stopping power would have been ensured by dual discs on the front wheel and a single one at the rear, while riding comfort would have been handled by the line’s special suspension system, one that gives it a slightly higher stance than stock.
Riding on 16-inch wheels front and rear, the Road King still has blue flashers hidden in the saddlebags, and also comes with the Police Domestic Owner’s Kit. It comes electrically ready to be fitted with lighting and comms, should the new owner be in need of that.
We say new owner because this Harley went under the hammer this weekend in Las Vegas, where auction house Mecum is holding its mammoth motorcycle sale. The two-wheeler was sold for $17,050.
You’re looking at a Harley-Davidson Road King Police Edition from 2006, one that did little-to-none patrolling as ever since it was made, it seems to have been kept as a museum piece. Now part of the George Schott collection, it shows on the odometer just 10 miles (16 km of use).
No changes were made to the two-wheeler, so it pretty much comes with the same hardware it had on when it rolled off the assembly lines. That means a 1450cc V-twin engine in the frame, linked to a 5-speed transmission and final belt drive.
Had it rolled upholding the law, stopping power would have been ensured by dual discs on the front wheel and a single one at the rear, while riding comfort would have been handled by the line’s special suspension system, one that gives it a slightly higher stance than stock.
Riding on 16-inch wheels front and rear, the Road King still has blue flashers hidden in the saddlebags, and also comes with the Police Domestic Owner’s Kit. It comes electrically ready to be fitted with lighting and comms, should the new owner be in need of that.
We say new owner because this Harley went under the hammer this weekend in Las Vegas, where auction house Mecum is holding its mammoth motorcycle sale. The two-wheeler was sold for $17,050.