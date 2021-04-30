Indian Going After Harley-Davidson in King of the Baggers with Three Teams

Last year we’ve had the inaugural King of the Bagger race. It was an intense and insane event at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where two Indian Challenger motorcycles were pitted against 11 Harley-Davidson baggers. As history recorded it, the two Indians trashed the Harleys - and things are heating up even more, with three Indian teams in the game this year.
Back in 2020, the Indian belonging to Mission Foods S&S and ridden by Tyler O’Hara managed to win the race, becoming the first champion of what is this year a three-rounds series. Naturally, the team and rider are coming back in 2021 to defend their crown.
The second Indian-backed team to take part is that of Roland Sands Design. The Indian the team fielded last year, controlled by Frankie Garcia, finished third. For 2021, Roland Sands Desing is coming back too, with the same rider, trying to steal the crown from O’Hara.
For the first time taking part in the King of the Baggers is a Challenger fielded by Saddlemen. The team dropped the Harley-Davidson Road Glide it used last year and now will race an Indian, with Patricia Fernandez at the handlebars.
All three teams will be using Challengers equipped with the 122 horsepower engine, inverted front forks, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock, but probably each of them will have other modifications too.
The first race of the series takes place this weekend in Atlanta. Seeing how immensely successful King of the Baggers is shaping up to be, Harley-Davidson decided to enlist a factory team as well, throwing into the fight an upgraded Road Glide Special, and rider Kyle Wyman.
The runner-up of last year's race, Vance and Hines, will be on the starting grid of the Atlanta race as well, with Hayden Gillim on the back of an Electra Glide.
The second Indian-backed team to take part is that of Roland Sands Design. The Indian the team fielded last year, controlled by Frankie Garcia, finished third. For 2021, Roland Sands Desing is coming back too, with the same rider, trying to steal the crown from O’Hara.
For the first time taking part in the King of the Baggers is a Challenger fielded by Saddlemen. The team dropped the Harley-Davidson Road Glide it used last year and now will race an Indian, with Patricia Fernandez at the handlebars.
All three teams will be using Challengers equipped with the 122 horsepower engine, inverted front forks, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock, but probably each of them will have other modifications too.
The first race of the series takes place this weekend in Atlanta. Seeing how immensely successful King of the Baggers is shaping up to be, Harley-Davidson decided to enlist a factory team as well, throwing into the fight an upgraded Road Glide Special, and rider Kyle Wyman.
The runner-up of last year's race, Vance and Hines, will be on the starting grid of the Atlanta race as well, with Hayden Gillim on the back of an Electra Glide.