More on this:

2-Pound Metal Balls Roll Down Seattle Street, Damage 6 Cars

The strangest incident happened at the end of last week in Seattle, forcing the Seattle Police and the Seattle Department of Transportation to temporarily close down a street: hundreds of 2-pound metal balls started rolling down the street. 5 photos



Eyewitnesses described the scene as a nightmare because of the noise the balls made. One family became trapped inside a car on the street, and the driver filming as he tried to back away from the avalanche. One ball cracked the windshield and everyone inside feared the worst.



According to the



It took authorities the rest of the day to clean the street of the balls, which Seattle Police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud initially compared to “just really big ball bearings.” As you can see from the AP video at the bottom of the page, the disruption continued when residents returned home from work and couldn’t park in their driveways because the balls were basically everywhere.



According to reports, this isn’t the first time that a load comes off a truck on that street – in that particular area, no less. Authorities are yet to comment on that or release an estimate for the damage to the cars.



NEW VIDEO: This is why @SeattlePD has shut down 30th Ave SW and SW Genessee. Truck carrying metal balls loses its load, sending the two pound balls tumbling down hill. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/zjxuY1UAfE — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) October 18, 2018







