1995 Harley-Davidson XL Was a Hooligan Class Racer, Can Be Made Road Legal Again

Flat track racing is not for the weak of heart, but for those who choose to go down this path the rewards are worth while. All one has to do is find the right motorcycle, and be ready to take on the giants of the sport at speeds that can be as high as 140 mph (225 kph).
For a while, the 1995 Harley-Davidson XL we have here was the weapon of choice for several riders going after Hooligan class wins. It was even ridden by Jordan Graham some time ago, the winner of last year’s Mint 400 on the back of a Ducati two-wheeler.
Just to give you an idea of what the Hooligan class means, imagine a regular street motorcycle with an engine larger than 750cc in its frame, stripped of any unnecessary parts, and sporting no front brakes. And this is exactly how this Harley presents itself, and then some.
The bike is officially named the XL-XR 1200, and was specifically built for racing in this class. On top of all of the above, it comes with the mandatory 19-inch wheels, powder-coated yellow for effect, and an XR750 fuel tank that is safe to hold ethanol.
The custom paint of the two-wheeler is meant to be reminiscent of Evel Knievel, and the visual appearance of the thing is further highlighted by a victory checker logo on the tank, and the racing number 9 up front. The motorcycle runs on inverted forks, and its engine breathes through a SuperTrapp exhaust.
An important aspect of this bike is that its original wiring is still in place, so technically converting it back to a street-legal machine should not be difficult, provided the future owner chooses this path.
We said future owner because the bike is for sale during the Mecum auction in Las Vegas next week. No estimate on how much it is expected to fetch was made.
