1993 Benetton-Ford F1 Car Is for Sale, It Was Driven by Schumacher and Patrese

During its auction at Goodwood, Bonhams is set to sell a ready-to-run Formula 1 car. We are writing about a 1993 Benetton-Ford B193B Formula 1 single-seater with chassis number B193B-04. Both Riccardo Patrese and Michael Schumacher drove this example, and whoever gets it will get the chance to have a spin in it whenever they please.
The vehicle was last demonstrated to be operational at this year's Goodwood Members' Meeting, which was just a couple of months ago, and its vendor claims that it has been constantly used, as well as maintained, throughout its 18-year history.
It is important to note that most former F1 cars do not get sold with an engine or a transmission, not to mention the electronics that they need to function.
This one is an exception, and its sales ad claims that it is not only ready-to-run but also in a reliable demonstration tune form. That is promising, to say the least, but a careful specialist inspection is recommended ahead of any activity on the track.
Back when it made its debut, the Benetton B193B was narrower than its predecessor by 5.9 inches (ca. 15 cm), and it weighed 505 kilograms (1,113 lbs.). The V8 placed behind the driver was a Ford HBA7 that made 710 metric horsepower at 13,200 rpm.
Since this model has B in its chassis code, you should know that it is not the one to have the team's four-wheel steering system, which Riccardo Patrese found to be detrimental to performance.
The 1993 Benetton-Ford B193C had the system, and Michael Schumacher claimed to like it at the time, despite not managing to finish the races he competed in. The system was not at fault for the DNFs in Australia and Japan, though.
This exact car was raced in the British Grand Prix by Riccardo Patrese and finished third. Michael Schumacher has a seat mold for this chassis, which is included in the sale, as is a set of seatbelts that are marked with Patrese and Schumacher's initials. Do not confuse it with a different example, which was also driven by Michael's son, Mick.
Those seat belts in question are marked to allow the mechanics to adjust the belts precisely to the specs demanded by the two drivers back in 1993.
Auction specialists at Bonhams expect this vehicle to sell for GBP 1.1 million to 1.6 million (ca. $1.34 to 1.94 million). It will all depend on the bidders, really, but it will be interesting to see if its new owners will take it back to the track or if it will become a museum queen.
