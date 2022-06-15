1993 Benetton-Ford F1 Car Is for Sale, It Was Driven by Schumacher and Patrese

During its auction at Goodwood, Bonhams is set to sell a ready-to-run Formula 1 car. We are writing about a 1993 Benetton-Ford B193B Formula 1 single-seater with chassis number B193B-04. Both Riccardo Patrese and Michael Schumacher drove this example, and whoever gets it will get the chance to have a spin in it whenever they please.

21 photos