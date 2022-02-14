1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5–16 Evo II Finds a New Owner for $432,432

Mercedes-Benz saw BMW’s success with the E30 M30 and wanted to replicate it. They made the “Baby-Benz” in 1982. Just eight years later they took that recipe, enhanced it tenfold, and created a legend: the mighty 190 E 2.5-16 Evo II. Only 502 were ever made. One just got sold this weekend for a hefty sum. It’s time to rewind.