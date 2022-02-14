Pre-Orders for the First Ever Brabus Motorcycle, the Naked 1300 R, Open on Valentine's Day

In the auto industry (and, occasionally, the boating one), the name Brabus needs no introduction. The German high-performance tuning house is behind some of the most extreme incarnations of production version machines currently on the market, and the go-to shop for anyone who needs a job well done.
A job well done is exactly what the Austrians from KTM needed, and Brabus was the answer for the creation of a monster of a two-wheeler. For the Germans, it was the perfect opportunity to create their “first ever and strictly limited […] motorbike.“ It probably won’t be the last, though if we get the Brabus message right.
The Brabus bike wears the official name 1300 R, and it is described as a “one-second wow factor.” The two-wheeler is powered by the engine of a 1290 Super Duke R Evo. The engine has been tweaked into developing a staggering 180 hp of power and 140 Nm of torque, enough to launch the machine to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds.
The motorcycle rides on Brabus monoblock 9-spoke Z wheels, has carbon fiber body elements here and there, a very Brabus-like seat, and a custom dual-pipe exhaust system.
There will be two styling versions of the Brabus 1300 R, namely Magma Red and Signature Black, and each with a production run limited to 77 units. According to the Germans, the bike will be exclusively available through the KTM pre-order web page, starting on February 14 at 15:00 CET.
That’s a little over four hours from now at the time of writing, and if the past is any indication when it comes to KTM limited edition bikes, the 1300 Rs will not be around for long, so, if interested, you should keep pressing that refresh button when the time nears – you can do that here.
The exact pricing of the KTM Brabus 1300 R has not been announced.
