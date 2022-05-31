1989 BMW 635CSi Looks Like a White Over Black Vintage RS Edition Custom Delight

Given that it’s still May and all high-performance automotive eyes have been scanning the Bavarian world of 50th anniversary M GmbH wonders, it is no surprise that many outlets are also trying to grab hold of the hype.
Some folks are doing it virtually, others are playing the traditional quarter-mile trope, and a few are going with geometry by tangentially touching on the subject, all while keeping firmly on their set course. Such is the case with the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have another treat “for the culture” that has reached “up for grabs” RS Edition status.
They surprisingly came out with a vintage treat – one of few available from their inventory – a 1989 BMW 635CSi grand tourer, the model that served as the basis for the creation of the E24-generation M6 version (also known as the M635CSi). Alas, they did not dare touch on the 50th-anniversary subject and instead focused on flaunting the regular 635CSi goodies that were thoroughly enhanced with a bit of RS Edition atmosphere.
This first-generation 6 Series looks like a vintage BMW aficionado’s dream, all thanks to a white-pristine exterior that is thoroughly contrasted by the black interior. It offers posh seating for up to four people, as well as cool performance figures, such as the 7.9 seconds needed to achieve the 62 mph/100 kph sprint, or the 137 mph/220 kph maximum speed. Another string of numbers that is adamantly important for used car sales is the 84,227-mile (135,550 km) odometer readout.
As for pricing, there is nothing to speak of, as this automotive dealership loves DMs more than anything else, it seems. Anyway, that should not deter us from noting some of the other highlights. And, of course, they include the custom touches added by the company under the RS Edition banner. Among them, do ogle at the way this 635CSi sits lowered via the suspension lowering package on a matching set of 18-inch Gloss White aftermarket wheels.
There is also a two-tone Gloss Red/Black tag frame, and (mostly) no harm will be done to the stunning white paint by little stone chips and other daily nuisances because it is also protected by a Ceramic Paint Coating Protection package. Cool, right?
