Rascal Turbo Chevy Truck Drags Camaro SS, BMW, Challenger Scat Pack, Shames All

More on this:

1 Mazda RX-7 Has a Surprise Under Its Hood, Is Fearless When Facing Corvette ZR1

2 Toyota Supra Drag Races BMW M240i xDrive, Friendly Shots Fired

3 Challenger Redeye Drags Supercharged Mustang GT, Hellcat, Charger, They're Close

4 Corvette C8 Boldly Races R8, 911 Carrera Wants In on the Action

5 Tesla Model Y Drag Races Porsche Macan and BMW X3 in Electric vs Gas vs Diesel Showdown