Rascal Turbo Chevy Truck Drags Camaro SS, BMW, Challenger Scat Pack, Shames All

Here is a very cool, quarter-mile dragstrip example of how appearance might not be so deceiving when assumed. So, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared an enticing feature centered around a darkly menacing, vintage Chevy truck.
Some might say that pickup trucks or SUVs do not belong on the prepped surface of any racing track, but there have been decades of feisty creations that begged to differ. This one is more of the same, and we still cannot get enough of vehicles that were created for a purpose and manage to excel doing something else.
In this case, teach dedicated sports and muscle cars a quarter-mile lesson or two, or even three. So, the latest short video – filmed at Palm Beach International Raceway’s well-known Friday Test & Tune event, focuses on this all-black Chevy pickup truck that is said to sport a turbocharged powertrain and a rascal attitude (or, at least that’s our impression after the races).
There is a trio of skirmishes to support the evolving case of a truck and driver ensemble that seems to improve their performance with each passing run. The first one is against an equally black BMW, and to put everything into the proper perspective, the Chevy truck quickly wins an America vs. Import case with a 10.78s to 11.05s pass.
Interestingly, this was the closest result for this feature because just as the Chevrolet truck's driver progressed and dropped the ETs, so were his opponents failing to catch up or even get better runs than Bavaria’s representative.
Anyway, from the 0:37 mark, a Camaro SS is looking for glory but will have to find it somewhere else, given the 10.61s to 11.29s result. Then, from the 1:05 mark, there was also a feisty Mopar trying to pose a threat and failing. Quite shamefully indeed, given the 10.49s to 11.93s result of the final battle!
