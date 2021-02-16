BMW R65 ‘Valkyrie’ Is Bespoke Motorcycle Artwork Done Right

1984 Kawasaki KZ400 Gulps a Revitalizing Custom Brew, Looks as Fresh as Ever

We simply can’t get enough of seeing classic motorcycles reborn as gorgeous pieces of two-wheeled artwork. 8 photos



Within its double cradle frame, the donor in question hosts an air-cooled SOHC parallel-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 398cc. The four-stroke fiend will be more than happy to deliver as much as 36 hp at 8,500 rpm, while a solid torque output of up to 24 pound-feet (32 Nm) will be supplied at 7,500 revs.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with handing the engine’s force over to a chain final drive, leading to a respectable top speed of 94 mph (151 kph). Now, this thing may not exactly be what you’d call a monstrosity, but it does come across as a competent starting point for a ravishing custom venture.



Lantschner kicked things off by removing the original hoops to make way for a tasty pair of aftermarket counterparts with seven spokes on both ends. Next, a Cagiva Mito 125’s front Brembo brake has been transplanted onto Koolt’s reborn KZ400, while the standard subframe was replaced by a loop-style alternative that houses an LED rear lighting strip.



Above the seat pan, you will find a fresh leather saddle that does a great job at looking the part. To bring about a revised riding stance, the bike received a one-off handlebar, as well as a Honda CBR’s rear-mounted foot pegs. In the powertrain department, the moto master installed a majestic exhaust system, enabling the parallel-twin to breathe a little more freely.



One thing's for sure; Koolt Creations' Stefan Lantschner is no rookie when it comes to brewing a bespoke masterpiece that'll make just about any moto-loving petrolhead weak at the knees. To give you a better idea as to what this fellow's all about, we'll be taking a minute to examine his remarkable achievements on a 1984 variant from Kawasaki's KZ400 range.