1970 Camaro SS "Road Rage" Is a Widebody Monster With 454 LSX

The "Split Nose" Camaro is one of the most interesting muscle car shapes of all time. With its unique C1 Corvette-like headlights and ample curves, it's nothing like the boxy Dodges and Plymouth that are so prevalent in that era.
However, the stance can be a little agricultural. Since Chevy tried to make an everyday car out of the 1970s Camaro, it had a lot of room between the tire and fenders, not exactly sexy by today's standards.
This custom build completely fixes the problem and has become our favorite Camaro build of that model year, extremely aggressive and expensive-looking.
The project is about a year old and was put together by Roadster Shop of Mundelein, Illinois. If you want to get a good laugh, check out how the Camaro looked when they got it - a beige coupe with a brown vinyl top. Only now, it's dripping in carbon fiber.
To say that everything is custom on this thing would be an understatement. For example, the whole floor was rusting and had to be built from scratch. Also, all the fenders were boxed in to allow the widebody magic to happen. It's also got shaved door handles and a chopped D-pillar to copy European race cars.
Somehow, the builders were able to make a lot of the front end out of carbon fiber, including the grille frame and the whole chin spoiler. Is this a muscle car or a 2020 Mercedes-AMG? You be the judge. Meanwhile, the rear sports amazing louvers and a bumper insert for the taillights, which tell us Roadster Shop had a 3D printer.
The "Road Rage" Camaro might get its name from the paint, BASF's "Rage Blue," which ties in perfectly with gold accents in the stripes and the Forgeline wheels. However, the best gold accents are under the hood, where this beast features a Texas Speed 454ci LSX V8 making 750 horsepower.
