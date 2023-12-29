1967 Pontiac Catalina 'Grand Prix' Fuelie Is Outrageously Awesome, Real, Running, for Sale

Pontiac was comfortably enjoying its third overall place in the total production of passenger vehicles from U.S. carmakers in 1967, with nearly 860,000 units. One model was responsible for over one-quarter of the GM division sales figures: the Catalina. On the other hand, another iconic Poncho – the Grand Prix – was a mere dwarf by comparison (43,000) but no less strikingly gorgeous or performant.

23 photos Photo: craigslist.org