5 1973 Chevelle Laguna to Show Chevy’s Most Powerful Crate Engine at SEMA

4 This Abandoned Chevrolet Was Forced to Run for 600 Miles After a 30-Year Sleep

3 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Rare Find Has Zero Rust, Runs Like New

1 This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu “Barn Find” Is One of Just 100 Ever Produced

More on this:

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Like a Retro Head-Turning Machine

If you’re in the market looking for a Chevelle, there’s a chance that you might actually stop searching after you check out this 1967 model. 20 photos



The Chevelle entered a massive restoration project in 2013 when it was transformed into a head-turning machine which the owner says helps “get compliments and thumbs up every time” it’s driven.



The car is powered by the 350 ci (5.7-liter) engine, and the owner says it’s running so well that you could easily drive the Chevelle across the country.



“Has EFI installed and starts up every single time. No hard hot starts. Has a long high flow water pump, newer style power steering, and an internally regulated alternator with all new brackets. Edelbrock intake, HEI distributor. Both the engine and transmission have around 11-12k miles on them,” the Craigslist post reads.



There are several other improvements that the car has received, like new UMI front upper control arms with improved geometry, although at the same time, there are things that need to be fixed.



The interior, for example, despite coming with new door panels, carpets, door handles, and armrest, requires a few touches and here. There’s some rust in the trunk pan, but nothing that can’t be fixed.



“Really small pinholes that were sealed up with fiberglass. The guy who installed the rear window didn't know what he was doing and put the glue in too thick, so the rear window trim can't snap in. I believe I still have the molding,” the owner says.



So how much is this Chevelle really worth? The seller says $25,000 is a fair price, and the car is being sold because they are just interested in starting another project. If you want to check it out live, the car is parked in North Napa valley. Posted on Craigslist , this 1967 Chevy Chevelle is currently at its second owner, after the one who purchased it brand-new decided to sell it nine years ago.The Chevelle entered a massive restoration project in 2013 when it was transformed into a head-turning machine which the owner says helps “get compliments and thumbs up every time” it’s driven.The car is powered by the 350 ci (5.7-liter) engine, and the owner says it’s running so well that you could easily drive the Chevelle across the country.“Has EFI installed and starts up every single time. No hard hot starts. Has a long high flow water pump, newer style power steering, and an internally regulated alternator with all new brackets. Edelbrock intake, HEI distributor. Both the engine and transmission have around 11-12k miles on them,” the Craigslist post reads.There are several other improvements that the car has received, like new UMI front upper control arms with improved geometry, although at the same time, there are things that need to be fixed.The interior, for example, despite coming with new door panels, carpets, door handles, and armrest, requires a few touches and here. There’s some rust in the trunk pan, but nothing that can’t be fixed.“Really small pinholes that were sealed up with fiberglass. The guy who installed the rear window didn't know what he was doing and put the glue in too thick, so the rear window trim can't snap in. I believe I still have the molding,” the owner says.So how much is this Chevelle really worth? The seller says $25,000 is a fair price, and the car is being sold because they are just interested in starting another project. If you want to check it out live, the car is parked in North Napa valley.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.